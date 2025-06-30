Building the Band: Liam Payne’s Sisters ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ of One Direction Star’s Last Project, Full Reaction

Liam Payne will make his final appearance on the screens in Netflix's upcoming reality singing show, Building the Band. The trailer for the series was dropped by the streaming platform earlier this month, following the unveiling of the show at the Tudum event.

Days after the trailer release, the former One Direction band member's sisters have reacted to the musician's last project. Taking to their Instagram, Nicola Payne and Ruth Gibbins dropped a heartfelt and emotional message, revealing that they are proud of their late brother.

Liam, who passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31, was quite close to his sisters, as revealed by various sources. Hence, watching their brother mentor the new singers and help them build a band in the new reality show is definitely an emotional moment for them.

Nicola Payne and Ruth Gibbins' supportive reaction to Liam Payne's final project

Nicola Payne, on her Instagram, wrote a long note in support of the Strip That Down crooner's last project. She stated, "Over the years I've shared many achievements and momentous occasions as a proud sister, and I couldn't be prouder of this show, and I know you are so proud too."

The late musician's sister further added, "Watching this over the past few months has given me/us a way to still feel close to you and see you at your best, and I'm so glad the world gets to see it all now too."

Nicola continued to add, "You truly are a shining star. I miss you more than words can say. I love you more than that."

Previously, Payne's other sister, Ruth, too, expressed excitement over finally being able to watch what the singer had been working on.

She mentioned, "I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show." Gibbins added, "He knew he had done a good job; we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!"

What is Building the Band about?

Building the Band is a singing reality show where 50 newcomers will participate in building a band with other contestants, without seeing them, but only by liking their voice.

Liam Payne will be the guest mentor, alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. The show will be hosted by Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean.

According to the plotline of the reality series, “Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry.”

It further reads, “The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit.”

Building the Band will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 9.

