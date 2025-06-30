The Waterfront Season 2 Possible? Here’s What We Know About Holt McCallany Starrer’s Future Post Heart-Racing Climax

The Waterfront has captivated the audience since the first episode. While the fans were hooked to their seats until the last scene, they have been wondering if the Netflix series will return to the screens for season 2.

The climax of the Holt McCallany starrer was a heart-racing one that left the audience wanting more.

According to media reports, the streaming platform has not yet given the green light to the show; hence, there is no confirmation about a second season of The Waterfront.

How did The Waterfront season 1 end?

In the final episode of the Netflix streamer, the viewers witnessed that Grady's d*ug empire was busted, and in order to seek revenge, he kidnaps Bree Buckley and her son, Diller. The evil move by Grady drives the Harlan family to board his yacht, which is a deadly plan plotted by Grady.

When Bree tries to flee, Grady shoots her in the leg and throws her overboard. However, Dill throws a life jacket for her. She survives. Later, Harlan and Cane arrive at the location and try to sneak aboard. Harlan frees Bree and Diller and shoots Grady in the face twice.

Finally, the Buckley family survives the intense situation of violence, and all the family members are seen caring for Bree at the hospital.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the possibilities of upcoming seasons of The Waterfront, creator Kevin Williamson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he "went in there pitching three [seasons]."

The showrunner further added, "The good news is, with a family, I feel like we have such a great cast of actors that we could explore beyond three seasons." He continued, "I went in there pitching three—that's [Netflix's] magic number."

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix.

