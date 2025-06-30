Why is aespa's Giselle getting hate after interacting with rapper Sik-K? Fans call out her actions

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of substance-related controversy involving a public figure. Reader discretion is advised!

A recent wave of online discussions has erupted over a subtle yet unexpected social media exchange between aespa’s Giselle and rapper Sik-K. It reignited public scrutiny over his controversial past.

The focus stems from an Instagram post Giselle uploaded to her personal account on May 27. The post features a carousel of selfies and random aesthetic images. While the visuals were typical of casual idol updates, what caught netizens’ attention was the background track. She used the song LOV3 by Sik-K and Lil Moshpit, featuring Bryan Chase and Okasian.

Sik-K reacts, Giselle responds

The seemingly minor moment took a turn when Sik-K himself commented on the post. He wrote, "Have to show it again." To many users' surprise, Giselle liked his comment. This sparked fresh interest in the interaction, especially among fans who were unaware that the two had any form of public connection.

While the post has been live for over a month, many fans only recently caught wind of the comment. They began circulating screenshots across online communities, triggering debate.

Sik-K's legal troubles resurface

The situation has reignited focus on Sik-K's criminal record, which remains a sensitive topic in the Korean entertainment scene. Earlier this year, the rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended with 2 years of probation, for illegal dr*g use.

According to reports, Sik-K had voluntarily surrendered himself at a police station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The investigation later revealed that he had used marijuana, ecstasy, and ketamine between late 2023 and early 2024. The verdict from the Seoul Western District Court sparked widespread backlash against him.

Mixed reactions from netizens

As screenshots of the interaction circulated, netizens voiced divided opinions. Some expressed disappointment that a high-profile idol like Giselle would choose to feature music by an artist who had been recently convicted in a criminal case. Many questioned whether such associations could reflect poorly on her image, even if unintentional.

However, others came to Giselle’s defense, arguing that liking a comment or featuring a track doesn’t equate to condoning someone’s actions. Supporters pointed out that her interaction likely stemmed from musical taste rather than any personal stance on the rapper’s situation.

While the post itself dates back to late May, discussion only recently gained momentum as more fans became aware of Sik-K’s presence in the comments. The delayed reaction has made the situation feel more recent, further fanning the flames online. As of now, neither Giselle nor her agency has addressed the matter, and the Instagram post remains public.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or related issues, please seek help from a trusted medical professional or contact a local support service. You are not alone, and support is available.

