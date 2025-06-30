Harry Styles Finds New GF Post Taylor Russell Split? All We Know About Passionate Glastonbury Kiss With Mystery Woman

Harry Styles is yet again making headlines over his love life. The One Direction band member was spotted kissing a mystery woman at Glastonbury after they danced in the early hours of the event.

Sources close to the singer revealed that Styles has had his eyes on the woman for quite some time now, and that the sparks began to fly right after they got together recently.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner's PDA moment with the mystery woman did not go unnoticed, as it came just a day after Louis Tomlinson's like-unlike incident on social media.

The former One Direction band member had liked an Instagram post featuring his bond with Styles. However, he went on to quickly undo it, sparking a debate over their rumored romance.

Is Harry Styles eyeing a new romantic relationship?

The As It Was crooner arrived at the festival at around 1:45 AM on Sunday along with his friends. The mystery woman entered the venue some time later and went on to kiss the musician.

The source close to Styles revealed, "Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together."

They further added, "Harry turned up with a few of his mates, but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable. Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn't seem to care who was watching."

For how long has Harry Styles known the mystery woman?

In a conversation with The Sun, an insider revealed that Styles has known the unnamed woman for some time. They also went on to state that this is the first time the musician has been linked to a woman since his split from Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

The sources shared, "They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He's been in America, and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently, though, and they've taken some time out."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles' previous relationships included his linkups with Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and others.

