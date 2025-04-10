2025 Cannes Film Festival: Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great to Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme; FULL LIST of Premiering Films
Check out the complete list of the movies that will be screened during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Just like every year, the lineup for the ventures premiering at the 78th Cannes Film Festival has not disappointed us. This year, many big projects directed by big names in Hollywood will be screened at the prestigious event.
This includes Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise. Scarlett Johansson’s (who made her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, among others.
Veteran star Robert De Niro will be honored with a Palme d’Or this year, while Juliette Binoche will preside over the Jury. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will occur from May 13 to 24.
Check out the list of films premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival:
Opening Night
Leave One Day (Partir un Jour), Amélie Bonnin
Un Certain Regard
Météors, Hubert Charuel
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (La Misteriosa Mirada del Flamenco), Diego Céspedes
Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson
The Last One for the Road (Le Città di Pianura), Francesco Sossai
Heads or Tails? (Testa o Croce?), Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis
My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr.
L’Inconnu de la Grande Arche, Stéphane Demoustier
A Pale View of Hills (Toi Yamanamino Hikari”), Ishikawa Kei
Urchin, Harris Dickinson
Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan
Pillion, Harry Lighton
Karavan, Zuzana Kirchnerová
Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa
The Plague, Charlie Polinger
Promised Sky, Erige Sehiri
Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser
In Competition
The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson
Young Mothers (Jeunes Mères), Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne
Eddington, Ari Aster
The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus
Sirat, Oliver Laxe
New Wave (Nouvelle Vague), Richard Linklater
Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa
Fuori, Mario Martone
Alpha, Julia Ducournau
La Petite Dernière, Hafsia Herzi
Renoir, Hayakawa Chie
The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt
The Secret Agent (O Secreto Agente), Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Aigles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh
Dossier 137, Dominik Moll
Un Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi
Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinski
Romería, Carla Simón
Out Of Competition
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie
The Richest Woman in the World (La Femme la Plus Riche du Monde), Thierry Klifa
Colours of Time, Cédric Klapisch
Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski
Cannes Premiere
Connemara, Alex Lutz
Splitsville, Michael Angelo Covino
Amrum, Fatih Akin
The Wave (La Ola), Sebastián Lelio
The Disappearance of Josef Mengele (Das Verschwinden des Josef Mengele), Kirill Serebrennikov
Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck
Midnight Screenings
The Residence (Dalloway), Yann Gozlan
Sons of the Neon Night (Feng Lin Huo Shan), Mak Juno
Exit 8, Kawamura Genki
Special Screenings
A Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet
Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer
Bono: Stories of Surrender, Andrew Dominik
