2025 Cannes Film Festival: Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great to Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme; FULL LIST of Premiering Films

Just like every year, the lineup for the ventures premiering at the 78th Cannes Film Festival has not disappointed us. This year, many big projects directed by big names in Hollywood will be screened at the prestigious event.

This includes Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise. Scarlett Johansson’s (who made her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, among others.

Advertisement

Veteran star Robert De Niro will be honored with a Palme d’Or this year, while Juliette Binoche will preside over the Jury. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will occur from May 13 to 24.

Check out the list of films premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival:

Opening Night

Leave One Day (Partir un Jour), Amélie Bonnin

Un Certain Regard

Météors, Hubert Charuel

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (La Misteriosa Mirada del Flamenco), Diego Céspedes

Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson

The Last One for the Road (Le Città di Pianura), Francesco Sossai

Heads or Tails? (Testa o Croce?), Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis

My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr.

L’Inconnu de la Grande Arche, Stéphane Demoustier

A Pale View of Hills (Toi Yamanamino Hikari”), Ishikawa Kei

Urchin, Harris Dickinson

Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan

Pillion, Harry Lighton

Karavan, Zuzana Kirchnerová

Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa

Advertisement

The Plague, Charlie Polinger

Promised Sky, Erige Sehiri

Once Upon a Time in Gaza, Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser

In Competition

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Young Mothers (Jeunes Mères), Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Eddington, Ari Aster

The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

New Wave (Nouvelle Vague), Richard Linklater

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

Fuori, Mario Martone

Alpha, Julia Ducournau

La Petite Dernière, Hafsia Herzi

Renoir, Hayakawa Chie

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

The Secret Agent (O Secreto Agente), Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Aigles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

Un Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinski

Romería, Carla Simón

Out Of Competition

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

The Richest Woman in the World (La Femme la Plus Riche du Monde), Thierry Klifa

Colours of Time, Cédric Klapisch

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

Advertisement

Cannes Premiere

Connemara, Alex Lutz

Splitsville, Michael Angelo Covino

Amrum, Fatih Akin

The Wave (La Ola), Sebastián Lelio

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele (Das Verschwinden des Josef Mengele), Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck

Midnight Screenings

The Residence (Dalloway), Yann Gozlan

Sons of the Neon Night (Feng Lin Huo Shan), Mak Juno

Exit 8, Kawamura Genki

Special Screenings

A Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

Bono: Stories of Surrender, Andrew Dominik

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson's Directorial Debut Eleanor The Great to Premiere at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; All We Know About Film