Trisha Krishnan says she’s ‘full of love’ in cryptic message amid link-up rumors with Thalapathy Vijay

Trisha Krishnan’s personal life has been a matter of much buzz among her fans. She has been frequently linked with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay. The rumors floated once again after she recently dropped a candid picture on her Instagram to wish the Jana Nayagan actor on his birthday.

Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic message amid relationship buzz with Thalapathy Vijay

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Thug Life actress shared a note that read, “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit.”

The message seems to have been a cryptic one, especially all the buzz that has been coming her way after she dropped an unseen picture with Thalapathy Vijay to wish him on his 51st birthday.

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday message for Vijay

On June 22, Trisha dropped a post on her Instagram account that featured her sitting beside Thalapathy Vijay on a sofa. The Tamil superstar could be seen playing with the actress’ pet dog Izzy, while the diva warmly gazed at him.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as “Happy Birthday bestest.”

Soon enough, the comment section of her post was filled with tons of messages from fans, who seemed to be sure that the two of them are dating in real life.

Advertisement

Although the duo has remained co-stars for the longest time, netizens seem to find their off-screen chemistry as something more than what meets the eye.

When Thalapathy Vijay’s princess comment left Trisha blushing

Back during an event for their film, Leo, the superstar, left Trisha blushing when he called her a princess during his statement.

He said, “I'm sure you all know who I'm talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I'm sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

ALSO READ: Meet actor disowned by father, adopted two specially-abled kids at 20, doctor by profession and is a pan-Indian star now