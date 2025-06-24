Sitaare Zameen Par grossed USD 350K approx on its first Monday overseas, pushing its four-day total to USD 3.65 million (Rs. 31.50 crore). Adding Rs. 77 crore from the domestic box office, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 108.50 crore. The film took four days to cross the century mark globally.

The Monday hold is rather ordinary, not disastrous, but pretty much kills hopes for a good final number for it. The issue isn't so much the drop in percentage terms, but the already low base. At this level of business, a normal drop just doesn’t cut it; you need stronger holds to build momentum. The film had a soft launch on Friday, but an impressive Saturday surge raised hopes for a good finish. However, Sunday saw a typical drop, and Monday has brought the numbers down to very low levels. After that Saturday bump, USD 10 million seemed like an easy target for the film, but now it’s starting to look like a much steeper climb.

The performance is middling across the board. Gulf, which saw decent numbers on the weekend, is also down to low levels on Monday, with just USD 90K coming in yesterday. The biggest letdown, however, is the United States. Historically speaking, this is the driving market for Aamir Khan, while here the numbers are below par, just barely ahead of Housefull 5, which itself didn’t do well.

There is also another perspective to look at, that a couple of days ago, the outlook for Sitaare Zameen Par was far worse. It seemed almost dead on arrival, a complete non-starter. While the film hasn’t exactly turned things around in a big way, it has at least managed to avoid total rejection.

The Territorial Breakdown for Sitaare Zameen Par is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 800,000 Canada USD 360,000 Australia USD 325,000 New Zealand USD 65,000 Middle East USD 1,400,000 Rest of Asia USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 350,000 Rest of Europe USD 135,000 Rest of World USD 40,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,650,000

