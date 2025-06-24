Lisa reveals BLACKPINK is 'practicing hard' for DEADLINE World Tour, fans retaliate demanding better treatment

BLACKPINK is gearing up for their first-ever group activity in about 3 years. Their last musical contribution was their second studio album, Born Pink, released in September 2022. The group's maknae (youngest member) Lisa took to the subscription-based communication platform Bubble to share her excitement regarding the same on July 23. However, as the screenshot of the same circulated on social media, it was met with harsh criticism.

Lisa anticipates meeting BLINKs at BLACKPINK's upcoming DEADLINE concert

BLACKPINK's third world tour, titled DEADLINE, is set to commence with concerts at Seoul's Goyang International Stadium on July 5 and 6. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will also unveil a new song during the shows. It will mark their first musical offering after over 1000 days. As a fan sent a message regarding looking forward to the girl group to take the stage again, Lisa replied that she was equally excited. She also wrote, "we are practicing hard!”

Responding to another fan comment, she stated, "I cant wait to see BLINKs!! There’s not much time left. My heart is pounding." However, her text was seen as a "damage control" attempt by fans. They blamed her of being mostly inactive in Bubble and trying to reconnect with fans again since their concert was approaching. According to them, it was only Jisoo from among the quartet who "made sure to communicate with fans regularly."

Lisa's "practicing hard" comment receives backlash from fans

BLINKs expressed disappointment regarding the girl group members' DEADLINE set being the same as their last– Born Pink era. Even for the one new track, there isn't any other information other than the fact that it will be unveiled during the Goyang show. There hasn't been any announcement regarding the platforms the song will be available for listening or if it has an official MV, making fans disheartened.

Furthermore, they expected a full-group album, which doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. Amid so much discontent, a music video for the track could potentially provide some solace and lift the spirits of the fandom. Some felt that they deserve at least an OT4 practice room selfie as it would somewhat heal their "broken hearts.”

