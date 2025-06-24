BTS ARMY raises 200 million KRW in one day, adds to SUGA's 5 billion KRW generosity for Min Yoongi Treatment Center

On June 23, 2025, it was revealed that BTS member SUGA (Min Yoongi) donated 5 billion KRW to Severance Hospital. It’s to establish a treatment center for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Following the announcement, public interest in supporting the project has increased.

The hospital confirmed a surge in donations from both fans and the general public. According to Severance Hospital, by 9 a.m. KST on June 24, donations to the Min Yoongi Treatment Center had surpassed 200 million KRW. This came just a day after SUGA’s contribution was made public.

Project details

Severance Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new treatment center on June 23 at Jejungwan, a building located on the hospital’s main campus. The Min Yoongi Treatment Center is being developed as a dedicated facility focused on diagnosis, early intervention, and ongoing treatment for children with ASD. It’s scheduled to open in September 2025.

In addition to providing financial support, SUGA was directly involved in the development of a specialized therapeutic program. Over approximately seven months, he worked with Professor Chun Geun Ah, a pediatric expert at Severance Hospital.

He co-creates the MIND program (Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity), which incorporates music into the treatment process. The artist also visited the hospital to meet with children with autism. He aimed to understand how the program might improve their interactions and daily routines.

Public donations and fan participation

Following the announcement of SUGA’s donation, Yonsei Medical Center, which oversees Severance Hospital, reported a rapid increase in inquiries from individuals interested in contributing. The External Cooperation Office of the center received numerous calls and emails shortly after the news broke.

To manage the response, the hospital updated its official donation page by adding a dedicated section for the Min Yoongi Treatment Center. According to the hospital, this update was made on the afternoon of June 23. And within six hours and thirty minutes, contributions exceeded 100 million KRW. By the following morning, the total had risen to over 200 million KRW.

A large number of donations were driven by BTS fans, known as ARMY, who shared information about the donation process on social media. Several posts appeared online where users translated the donation instructions into multiple languages and circulated links to the official hospital page.

The hospital also stated that the Min Yoongi Treatment Center would now remain listed in the permanent donation section on its official site. This change was made to accommodate future contributions.

