Can NewJeans’ hiatus push their ADOR contract beyond 2030? All we know about suspension clause causing fan alarm

A recent post on the popular Korean forum theqoo has triggered a new wave of anxiety among NewJeans fans, Bunnies. Speculation is growing that the group’s contract duration may be extended beyond 2030. A post titled “NewJeans’ Contract Period Keeps Getting Extended” is going viral. It has garnered over 80,000 views since its upload.

The post references a legal analysis from a YouTube video. In it, a lawyer explores the implications of NewJeans’ ongoing legal battle with ADOR, the label representing the girl group.

According to the analysis, if the current legal situation remains unresolved and the group stays inactive during this time, a contractual clause related to suspension and extension may be triggered. This could then effectively prolong their contract.

Clause may add years to contract

The legal expert explains that many idol contracts include provisions that allow the agency to pause the contract term during any periods of official inactivity. This means that if the artist does not perform activities under the agency during a certain timeframe, that inactive period may be added to the end of the contract.

NewJeans, who debuted in July 2022, reportedly signed a seven-year exclusive contract set to expire in July 2029. However, if ADOR invokes the clause and wins the legal battle, this could significantly extend the contract expiration beyond 2030.

Lawyer's connection adds credibility

What further elevated fan concern is that the lawyer who provided this legal interpretation is known to have previously collaborated with Team Bunnies. It's a NewJeans-focused fan group that has been active in supporting the members and monitoring legal developments.

This detail, included in the original post, led many fans to believe that the lawyer's analysis might not be speculative. Instead, they may be grounded in informed insights or direct knowledge of the group's legal arrangements.

Meanwhile, no official statements have been released by ADOR or NewJeans' legal representatives regarding the extension. But the perceived credibility of the lawyer has amplified the weight of the claims. It has fueled deeper fears among fans who are already distressed by the group's ban on independent activities amid the lawsuit.

Online reactions

As the post continued to circulate, netizens and fans alike flooded forums and social media with responses. Many expressed frustration that the members, who are still young and early in their careers, are caught in a battle with influential industry figures. Others worried that precious years of the group’s prime could be lost if the situation continues unresolved.

Some fans went as far as to suggest that NewJeans should leave the idol industry altogether if it means regaining control over their careers and futures. Meanwhile, others urged a settlement or compromise with ADOR.

