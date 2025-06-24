3 Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Vikram Prabhu's Love Marriage, Vijay Antony's Maargan, Pugazh's Mr Zoo Keeper

Tamil movies have been doing a spectacular job since the beginning of 2025, as many of them have achieved extremely good numbers at the box office. As the month of June is slowly nearing its end, here are 3 new movies that are gearing up for their theatrical release.

If you’re on the lookout for the latest releases in Kollywood, worry not, as we have got you covered. Here are the 3 new Tamil films releasing in theaters this week.

Advertisement

3 new Tamil films releasing in theaters

Love Marriage

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak

Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak Director: Shanmuga Priyan

Shanmuga Priyan Release date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Genre: Family drama, romantic comedy

Love Marriage is a film that will attempt to explore the social pressures associated with the institution of arranged marriage in India. The movie focuses on Vikram, a man in his 30s who faces humorous circumstances after being rejected constantly by prospective brides.

The lighthearted and relatable story aims to offer a glimpse into the emotional depth of the characters through Vikram and will be a family-friendly watch at the theaters.

Maargan

Cast: Vijay Antony, P Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Vinod Sagar

Vijay Antony, P Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Vinod Sagar Director: Leo John Paul

Leo John Paul Release date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Genre: Crime thriller

A mix of investigative and supernatural elements, the upcoming Tamil movie Maargan revolves around the case of a serial killer on the loose who uses a body-charring method of murder for his deeds. The dark side of the investigation reveals an intelligent and cool-minded antagonist who believes in supernatural occurrences, such as astral travel.

Advertisement

Underwater sequences and other thrilling scenes promised an ambiguous theme throughout the film.

Mr Zoo Keeper

Cast: Pugazh, Shirin Kanchwala, Singampuli, G Marimuthu

Pugazh, Shirin Kanchwala, Singampuli, G Marimuthu Director: J Suresh

J Suresh Release date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Genre: Adventure

One of the Tamil movies releasing this week, Mr. Zoo Keeper, features a protagonist who is intellectually disabled and raises a cub as his own. He faces stiff opposition and challenges as forest officials search for the cub that went missing from the zoo.

It explores a deep theme of environmental issues and serves as an epitome of the bond between humans and animals.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan says she’s ‘full of love’ in cryptic message amid link-up rumors with Thalapathy Vijay