What happened at Stray Kids' dominATE concert in Washington DC? Fans blame venue staff as Hyunjin suffers due to extreme heat

Stray Kids is currently in the midst of their third world tour, titled dominATE. Starting from the tour's launch on August 24, 2024, all their shows have been massive hits. However, their latest concert on July 23 at Washington, DC's Nationals Park didn't go as planned.

The concert experience was somewhat dampened by extreme weather conditions and inconsiderate behavior from the venue staff.

Advertisement

Hyunjin struggled due to overheating during Stray Kids' July 23 dominATE concert

The Washington, DC venue for Stray Kids' dominATE concert was boiling hot, as per the audience. They took to social media to share details of how inconvenient it was to select a region for performing in July. In the videos, the Stray Kids members appeared uncomfortable during their performance.

A clip featuring Hyunjin specifically gained traction, where he was seen panting due to "overheating" during the God's Menu performance.

Fans expressed concern about his health and hoped he felt better after the show's end. They blamed Stray Kids' stylist for using fabrics that made them feel even hotter. They pointed out that the stylists must have been aware of the weather conditions of the venue months beforehand, yet picked inappropriate outfits. Besides the stylists, the venue staff were also severely criticised.

Venue staff accused of lack of empathy

The present at the venue faced even more discomfort than the boy band members. The video clips shared online showed them sweating immensely and fanning themselves with hand fans. Some STAYs even fainted due to the combined effect of the heat and audience congestion.

Advertisement

However, the staff allegedly showed indifference to the mishap. They did nothing to control the situation. The Stray Kids members, however, tried their best to help fans.

Fans appreciate Stray Kids' kind gesture

The members stopped the concert and requested that the staff take immediate action. Demonstrating their care and consideration, Lee Know handed water bottles to the fans. Allegedly, the attendees weren't provided complimentary water bottles until the members themselves intervened, leading the fans to feel that only the Stray Kids members truly looked out for their well-being there.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and d4vd CONFIRM collaboration on Always Love: Release date, teasers, lyrics preview and more