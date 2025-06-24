Colin Jost Couldn't STOP Wife Scarlett Johansson From Kissing Jonathan Bailey at Jurassic World Rebirth NYC Premiere

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey shared a playful red carpet moment again, and this time, her husband, Colin Jost, was right there to witness it. The friendly kiss happened during the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in New York City on Monday, June 23, just days after the duo made headlines for a similar smooch in London.

At the New York event, Johansson cupped Bailey's cheeks and gave him a light kiss, sharing a moment of fun between co-stars. The two later posed arm-in-arm for photos. Bailey is openly gay and in a relationship, as per Page Six.

Johansson's husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, was also present. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, were seen holding hands and chatting warmly on the red carpet. The pair share a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, and Johansson is also mom to 10-year-old Rose from her previous relationship with Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Bailey's lighthearted chemistry on the red carpet

At the New York premiere, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey showed off their playful friendship with smiles, laughter, and a friendly kiss. The two co-stars seemed completely at ease, joking and posing together for the cameras. Their natural chemistry drew plenty of attention as they embraced warmly and chatted between photos.

Bailey's long-standing friendship with Johansson has been on full display during the Jurassic World Rebirth press tour. Less than a week earlier, during the London premiere, the pair shared a similar kiss on the carpet. They held hands and exchanged laughs while fans and photographers captured the fun moment. Co-star Rupert Friend was even spotted smiling in the background as the playful kiss happened.

Here's what we know about Jonathan Bailey's relationship

Jonathan Bailey confirmed in 2023 that he is dating a man, although he chose not to name his partner publicly. "It's not secret, but it's private," he told the Evening Standard. "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."

Bailey stars alongside Johansson and Rupert Friend in Jurassic World Rebirth, which continues to build buzz ahead of its release thanks to these lighthearted red carpet moments.

