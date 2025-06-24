BLACKPINK comeback: BLINKs disappointed with lack of music video, demand July 4 release ahead of DEADLINE tour

YG Entertainment, the agency managing BLACKPINK, confirmed their full-group comeback to take place next month. The quartet is slated to unveil the new song at the first stop of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour– Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium.

However, Fans are voicing discontent over the comeback, feeling it doesn't justify the lengthy anticipation. They're criticizing the agency for inadequate promotion, believing the group deserves better.

Advertisement

Fans criticize BLACKPINK's lack of comeback MV

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be back with a new musical offering after 2 years and 8 months. Their last musical contribution was their second studio album, Born Pink, released in September 2022.

The anticipation for the release was incredibly high, particularly due to the long wait, and since it marks the group's first musical output since renewing their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities. However, just a stage performance of the new song, instead of an official music video release, infuriated fans.

According to them, it's "disrespectful" to the devoted BLINKs, who have supported the girls' solo endeavours and waited for their group comeback all this time. They blamed YG Entertainment for not giving BLACKPINK "the acknowledgment they deserve."

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and used the hashtags "BOYCOTT YG ENTERTAINMENT" and "RELEASE THE SONG ON THE JULY 4TH." They felt that the fate of the K-pop stars would have been better had they not re-signed with YGE.

Advertisement

Fans demand BLACKPINK's new song release ahead of Goyang concert

The Goyang leg of the DEADLINE World Tour is set to take place on July 5 and 6, during which BLACKPINK's upcoming single will be unveiled. However, fans demand an official music video release of the song, latest by July 4– a day before the tour starts.

According to them, the fans and the quartet deserve that. They have also put forth the "demand" in the form of mass emails to YG Entertainment.

The fact that it's a single rather than a full album has already left them feeling underwhelmed. However, an MV for the track could potentially provide some solace and lift the spirits of the fandom.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK set to unveil full-group comeback song at DEADLINE World Tour's Goyang concert, YG Ent confirms