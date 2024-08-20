Cardi B Shares Surprising Update On Her Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album; DEETS Inside

Cardi B has continued to entertain fans with her record-breaking songs since she stepped into the music industry. Earlier this year, the rapper teased her fans about her highly anticipated upcoming sophomore album while marking the sixth anniversary of her 2018 debut project, Invasion of Privacy.

She expressed her excitement and hinted that she's prepping to drop her next album, noting that it would be so different from what people expect in a post on X (Twitter). Now, months after, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has finally dropped another surprising update about her long-awaiting music album. Read on further to know more details.

Cardi B is back in the spotlight. The award-winning rapper recently dropped major hints about her sophomore album. A fan shared a post on X featuring a gif showing someone standing on the edge of a helicopter holding a bag, with the caption, "I'm on my way to France to see if I can find cardi the Hermes bag that she wants @iamcardib I got you, sis."

Cardi B playfully responded to the tweet, writing, "If you find me the bag I’ll release my album cover." After her remark, another fan noticed that the rapper had shared an update on her forthcoming untitled album in her response and asked the WAP hitmaker, "So the album cover is ready is what I’m hearing."

In response, the rapper replied, "Album covers are taken ….I just don’t know which to pick."

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, the 31-year-old rapper explained why her sophomore album has been delayed. The outlet reported that Cardi B is working hard on the project but still requires an intro, additional songs, a title, features, and a rollout plan.

The Ring rapper shared, "Until I have the album ready, I’m not going home." She further told the outlet that she wants her album to reach a wide audience and mentioned, "I’m a different person every single day," before revealing that when she’s in a good mood and with her friends, she wants her music to be played in clubs. However, the rapper acknowledged when she’s upset with her partner, she wants to create a different type of song.

Meanwhile, this month, the I Like It rapper announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child. Cardi B shared a series of images featuring herself embracing her growing belly. The rapper shares two kids with Offset daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.