General Hospital Spoilers, June 24 Episode: Will Willow Defy Michael and Ruin Her Chance to See Wiley?

General Hospital spoilers for June 24 reveal tension building across Port Charles. Jordan confronts Portia after being accused of getting too close to Curtis, while Willow stands firm against Michael's threats over her future with Drew.

Meanwhile, Tracy continues to target Drew at a press event, and Curtis faces doubts from Trina about his scheme involving Jacinda.

Jordan tells Portia to step up

Portia isn't happy about Jordan's recent moment with Curtis, but Jordan isn't backing down. She tells Portia that if she wants to save her marriage, she needs to be a woman and step up. Jordan makes it clear that trust and effort, not blame, will help fix things with Curtis.

Meanwhile, Curtis moves forward with his plan to go after Drew by tracking down Jacinda. At the gallery, Trina expresses concern over Curtis' idea. She warns him that paying Jacinda to speak out could backfire. Although Curtis reassures her, Trina still believes he's making a mistake.

Tracy targets Drew at the press conference

Tracy continues her outburst at the press conference by accusing Drew of framing her. She demands he be removed from office, causing a stir. Although she doesn't reveal Drew's connection to Nina just yet, she might use that later as leverage.

After the press conference, Drew receives some inside information. It's possible that Kai overhears Curtis' scheme and spills the details to Drew. If so, this could shift Drew's next move in a big way.

Willow refuses to back down

Over at the Metro Court, Nina pushes Carly to convince Michael to compromise about the kids in hopes of stopping Drew and Willow's wedding. Nina believes that if Willow delays the wedding, her relationship with Drew will eventually fall apart.

However, Willow already told Michael about the wedding, and he doesn't take the news well. Michael warns her that if she marries Drew, she won't be allowed to see Wiley or Amelia. But Willow is determined. She stands her ground and tells Michael he won't control the situation this time.

Later, Carly tries to calm Michael down, but it's clear he isn't ready to back off. His anger toward Willow only seems to be growing.

