Is Nam Ji Hyun not returning for Good Partner Season 2? All we know about legal K-drama with Jang Na Ra

Actress Nam Ji Hyun is reportedly not returning for the second season of legal drama Good Partner, according to broadcast industry sources on June 24. Discussions had been ongoing between the actress and the production team regarding her appearance in the follow-up season.

However, due to conflicts with her filming schedule, both parties have reportedly decided not to move forward with her involvement.

The report comes as pre-production for Season 2 of the drama is underway, with filming expected to begin in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, actress Jang Na Ra, who co-led the first season alongside Nam Ji Hyun, is said to be positively reviewing her appearance in the upcoming season. However, final casting decisions have not yet been announced.

What Good Partner was about

Good Partner originally aired from July to September 2024 on SBS. It followed the daily lives and cases of divorce lawyers working at a family law firm. The story focused on two lead characters: Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yoo Ri.

Cha was played by Jang Na Ra, a seasoned and pragmatic attorney known for her sharp skills and emotional distance. Meanwhile, Han was portrayed by Nam Ji Hyun. She’s a young, idealistic rookie lawyer handling her first divorce case, while also going through her own divorce.

The series earned positive reception for its portrayal of complex family dynamics and realistic legal cases. Viewers appreciated the chemistry between the two female leads. The unique Womance between the characters was also a key aspect that differentiated the drama from typical legal series. As a result, there has been sustained interest in whether SBS would continue the series, especially with the same lead cast.

No official statement yet

Nam Ji Hyun’s reported absence is expected to affect the direction of the new season. Fans are now curious to see if a new character will be introduced to fill her place or if the storyline will shift focus entirely toward other characters.

Despite her likely departure from the series, no official statement has been released by Nam Ji Hyun’s agency or the production team at SBS as of now.

Nam Ji Hyun’s upcoming project: Dear Bandit

Nam Ji Hyun is currently filming a new historical romantic comedy drama titled Dear Bandit. The series is scheduled to air sometime in 2026. The story revolves around a woman who unintentionally becomes a thief and a noble prince from the Joseon era who is pursuing her.

A supernatural twist occurs when the two characters switch souls. This leads to a storyline involving identity confusion, romance, and cooperation for mutual survival. Nam Ji Hyun stars opposite actor Moon Sang Min in the series.

