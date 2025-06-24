Kuberaa Box Office Collections: Dhanush starrer has a so-so hold on Monday

Kuberaa, after a good weekend, had an ordinary Monday at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 7.25 crore approx. The four-day running total for the Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer stands at just over Rs. 60 crore. With an additional Rs. 23 crore overseas, the worldwide gross tally is at Rs. 84 crore approx.

The film had a superb trend over its first weekend, registering growth on each day. A stronger Monday would have sealed its HIT status early, but now it has work to do in the coming weeks, and based on the Monday hold, that doesn’t seem too promising.

The day-wise box office collections of Kuberaa in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 17.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.50 cr. Monday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 60.50 cr.

Just like the weekend, the Telugu version once again had better hold, while the Tamil version is now pretty much done for. Had Tamil version performed even a slight bit decently, the film would have sailed through comfortably, now it's just the Telugu version carrying it, and that tends to lose steam fast, which probably happened here, although the sort of trend it had on the weekend should have held much better.

This has been a terrible year for the Telugu box office, with barely any major releases since Sankranti in January. A couple of mid-level performers aside, the landscape has remained dry. Kuberaa looked like it would provide some relief, alas that didn't last long.

The territorial breakdown for Kuberaa is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 38.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 16.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 16.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 13.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 60.50 cr. United States USD 1,625,000 Rest of World USD 1,050,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,675,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 83.50 cr.

