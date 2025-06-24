Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 20: Release Date, Streaming Time and What to Expect from Casa Amor Twist

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 20 is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Fans can tune in to watch the new episode at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. As usual, the episode will be available on Peacock and Bravo, where viewers can keep up with the islanders' love lives, challenges, and surprises.

There has been no change in the release schedule for the show, which continues to drop new episodes daily (except Wednesdays) on Peacock, with Bravo airing select episodes.

What happened in episode 19?

The last episode of Love Island USA Season 7 ended on an emotional note with two islanders, Hannah and Jeremiah, leaving the villa. Their departure followed a dramatic elimination round that left both contestants heartbroken.

While leaving, Hannah said, "I feel like I can never catch a break. Once I get something good, it's taken away from me." Meanwhile, Jeremiah voiced his disappointment, saying, "I feel a little betrayed, I'm not gonna lie. No matter what I would do, wouldn't be enough."

The show now gears up for its highly anticipated Casa Amor twist. According to reports from Cosmopolitan, 11 new islanders, five girls and six boys, are set to join the season soon. Two of the Casa Amor identities are still being kept under wraps but are expected to be revealed officially on June 23.

Here's what to expect in episode 20

Episode 20 is expected to kick off the Casa Amor segment, a major turning point in every Love Island season. Viewers can expect some new bombshell entries, fresh connections, and possibly a few heartbreaks.

The episode might also tease the subsequent elimination or recoupling, depending on how the original islanders respond to the new entries. This shake-up often tests existing relationships and introduces unexpected dynamics in the villa.

Fans are also curious to see how the remaining islanders will handle the upcoming changes, especially after losing Hannah and Jeremiah in the previous episode.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Taylor Williams Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Andreina Santos Hannah Fields (dumped) Yulissa Escobar (removed)

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Jeremiah Brown (dumped) Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Thomas' TJ' Palma Charlie Georgiou (dumped) Jalen Brown (dumped)

