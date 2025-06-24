Panchayat 4 Twitter Review: 9 tweets you must read before watching Jitendra Kumar's comedy-drama series

The Panchayat series is one such web show that has become one of the most loved series purely based on its content. The story is so natural and unfiltered that it quickly resonated with the audience. Comedy, drama, and impressive characters are what make this show a favourite among viewers.

Starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead, this web show has touched hearts once again as the fourth season recently premiered on OTT.

Audience review about Panchayat Season 4

On June 24, Panchayat Season 4 was released, and within a few hours, social media was flooded with audience reviews about the show. From viewers praising the "masterpiece" storyline to applauding the performances of the characters, just as in the previous three seasons, the 4th season has also impressed the audience.

On X, several people have shared their opinions and thoughts about the new season, with most tweets being positive. So, if you are planning to binge-watch the latest season tonight, here are 9 tweets you must read before watching Panchayat Season 4.

Read tweets-

About Panchayat Season 4

Initially, Panchayat Season 4 was scheduled for a later release on July 2, 2025. However, the audiences were thrilled when the makers preponed the release to June 24. The new season is a blend of comedy, emotion, love, and endless entertainment.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, the show consists of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Saanvika, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in essential roles. The fourth season is now available to watch on Prime Video.

The storyline of the series focuses on an urban engineering graduate who is unfamiliar with the village cultures. After completing his degree, he gets a low-salary position as a secretary of a Gram panchayat in a remote village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

The first season of Panchayat premiered on April 3, 2020, followed by the second season on May 18, 2022, and the third season on May 28, 2024.

