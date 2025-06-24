VIDEO: Karisma Kapoor clicked at Mumbai airport with kids as she heads to Delhi to attend Sunjay Kapur's 2nd prayer meet

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's demise has left the actress and her children devastated. The popular industrialist passed away on June 12 due to a heart attack while he was playing Polo in London. The funeral was held on June 19 in New Delhi, attended by Karisma and her children. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also present at the final rites.

Today, June 24, again, Karisma and her children were spotted at the airport as they departed for Delhi.

Karisma Kapoor at Mumbai airport with her kids

On June 24, Karisma Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport with her daughter, Samaira, and her son Kiaan. They were spotted as they were leaving for Delhi to attend Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet, scheduled for today (June 24). In the video, the actress can be seen heading inside the airport with her children as they prepare to depart for Delhi.

The news of Sunjay Kapur's demise has left the family devastated, especially Karisma's children. His funeral was attended by a large crowd who arrived to pay their last respects. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had also attended the funeral. During the funeral, Karisma's kids were also seen having a breakdown while their mother, along with Kareena, consoled the two.

After the funeral, they returned to Mumbai and then again flew to Delhi on June 22 to attend the prayer meet. The prayer meeting was scheduled to take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

About Sunjay Kapur

Known to be a prominent industrialist and a billionaire, Sunjay Kapur was a dedicated polo player. By profession, he was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a company specialising in the manufacture of parts for electric vehicles. He passed away on June 16 after suffering a fatal heart attack during a polo match. Reports suggest that the heart attack was triggered by a severe allergic reaction after he accidentally swallowed a bee mid-game.

Sunjay Kapur is survived by Priya Sachdeva. He was currently living with his wife, Priya Sachdev, their son, Azarius, and stepdaughter, Safira Chatwal, from Priya Sachdev's previous marriage in London.

