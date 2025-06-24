BTS’ J-Hope hits highest Billboard Hot 100 debut at No 40 with Killin’ It Girl; ties with Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter on Global chart

BTS member J-Hope has made a powerful comeback on the global music scene with his latest single, Killin' It Girl featuring rapper GloRilla. Released on June 13 at 1 p.m. KST, the track has officially debuted at No. 40 on this week's Billboard Hot 100.

This marks the highest solo chart position of his career on the prominent U.S. chart. J-Hope's newest track combines confident hip-hop rhythms with a flirtatious, fun-loving theme about experiencing love at first sight.

Advertisement

J-Hope’s solo chart history

With Killin’ It Girl entering at No. 40, J-Hope now has eight solo tracks that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. This reflects a steady climb in global impact. Here is a look at his solo chart journey so far:

No. 40 – Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla)

No. 60 – On the Street (with J. Cole)

No. 65 – MONA LISA

No. 66 – Sweet Dreams

No. 81 – Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)

No. 82 – More

No. 83 – LV Bag

No. 96 – Arson

Killin’ It Girl now holds the distinction of being his most successful Hot 100 debut to date.

Dominating global charts

The success of Killin’ It Girl isn’t limited to the US. The single also made a striking entrance on the global charts. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, and at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200. This reflects its enormous reach across streaming platforms and digital downloads worldwide.

Notably, Killin’ It Girl now ties for the highest debut of 2025 on the Global Excl. US chart. It shares the No. 2 debut milestone with Bad Bunny’s DtMF and Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild.

Advertisement

Charm of HOPE

The upbeat hip-hop track Killin’ It Girl is part of J-Hope’s project Charm of HOPE. The series also includes Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel and the smooth, art-inspired single MONA LISA.

The collaboration with GloRilla, a rising force in American hip-hop, introduced a bold fusion of cross-cultural styles. The track highlights J-Hope’s ability to push boundaries and experiment with new styles. The track’s confident tone, catchy hook, and stylish music video have sparked online dance trends and fan tributes. It helps in driving the track’s viral success.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope emphasizes not taking solo work lightly, reveals working hard despite falling sick in emotional update