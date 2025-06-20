Chris Martin Gets Emotional Amid Dakota Johnson Breakup As He Reacts to ‘I Won’t Let You Down’ Lyric at Concert

Chris Martin got emotional at the concert, following his breakup with Dakota Johnson. The Coldplay singer crooned to Sparks, from the band’s debut album, Parachute, while the tears rolled down his cheeks.

To support the musician on the stage, fans started singing along with Martin. The fans, attending the concert, went on to capture the artist’s emotional moment and the video went viral on the internet.

As for the album Parachute, the band dropped a bunch of tracks, including hit songs like Yellow, Trouble, and Shiver, among others. While Sparks was not played as a radio single, it is known to be one of the emotionally raw and honest tracks.

Martin also responded to the lyric, “I Won’t Let You Down,” by adding, “Yes I Will.”

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson broke up after 8 years

Earlier this month, the reports revealed that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had broken up after 8 years of their on-and-off relationship. The sources close to the alleged former couple revealed to People Magazine that “it feels final this time.”

The Materialist actress and Martin were first linked together in 2017, and the duo was allegedly engaged for many years.

Previously, the breakup rumors lingered in August 2024, and at the time the insider shared, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Meanwhile, following his split from Johnson, Martin singing Sparks made it a vulnerable moment for his fans, who went on to show their support for the musician.

Moreover, before her breakup from the musician, the sources close to the Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed that the actress was quite close to Martin’s kids, Apple and Moses.

Furthermore, the actress talked about watching Chris Martin perform. "I don’t know. I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing,” she said.

