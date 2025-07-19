CEO Caught on Kiss Cam: Astronomer Launches Internal Probe into Andy Byron After Coldplay Scandal

Andy Byron, CEO of billion-dollar tech firm Astronomer, is under formal investigation by his company after footage of him hugging Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert went viral. The surprise kiss cam feature at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, July 17, was originally intended to allow the band’s lead to sing about fans in his ‘Jumbotron Song.’

However, the moment captured has instead triggered questions about workplace boundaries, alleged infidelity, and executive accountability.

Concert cringe goes corporate

The now-infamous clip, which exploded across TikTok and Instagram, showed Byron and Cabot turning pale as the camera panned to them mid-embrace during Coldplay’s set. Frontman Chris Martin awkwardly joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” moments after Byron ducked behind a barrier and Cabot covered her face.

The video, recorded by a fellow concertgoer, Grace, has since racked up millions of views on TikTok. It also prompted a digital frenzy, especially after Byron’s wife, Megan, abruptly shut down her Facebook profile.

As reported by Page Six, she removed her last name and scrubbed her account just before deactivation, raising further speculation about the fallout.

Astronomer responds: ‘Conduct and accountability’

On Friday, the Astronomer confirmed a formal internal probe into Byron’s actions. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said via LinkedIn and X, adding that the Board of Directors is actively investigating.

They also clarified that employee Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and that any public statements allegedly from Byron were fake. Despite the public spectacle, Byron has not issued any official response.

His silence, coupled with viral speculation, continues to swirl as Astronomer faces mounting questions about its workplace culture and leadership conduct.