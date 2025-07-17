What Happened at Coldplay Concert? Everything We Know About CEO Andy Byron Who Was Allegedly Caught Cheating With His Employee

Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron was allegedly caught having an affair with his employee, Kristin Cabot, at the Coldplay concert. The duo looked specifically embarrassed at the event when the kiss cam put them into the spotlight. The pair, who were cuddling while enjoying Chris Martin’s vocals, immediately broke apart and hid their faces.

The Yellow crooner went on to joke that either the couple is having an affair or they are just too shy.

Unexpected twist at the Coldplay concert

Chris Martin, along with his band, performed in Boston, Massachusetts, where the CEO of the tech company was accompanied by the HR chief of his company, Cabot.

The duo looked comfortable in each other’s company as Byron hugged the latter from behind. When the camera panned at the couple, they hid their faces. As for the reactions, the band frontman said, "Oh, look at these two,” as the crowd erupted into laughter.

He further added, "Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Byron is the CEO of the software company, which has a worth of 1.3 billion, as per the LinkedIn profile. Cabot, on the other hand, is the Chief People Officer and has stepped into the role for the past nine months.

In the bio of her LinkedIn page, she claims that she wins "trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.”

As for the incident, the clips of the duo have gone viral on the internet, especially on social media pages like Instagram and TikTok. Many of the users have accused Byron of cheating on his wife.

One of them wrote, "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed.” Another netizen shared, "They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair?"

Neither Byron nor Cabot has addressed the affair allegations yet.

