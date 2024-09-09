Creative Arts Emmys 2024, Night One: Full List of Winners
From Outstanding Game Show host to Love on the Spectrum, check out the full list of the first night of Creative Arts Emmy, 2024 Winners.
This year's Creactive Arts of Emmy 2024, held on September 7, has been creatively selective with its winners on the first night. Many acclaimed people and shows were nominated this year and the anticipation behind the winners was high. Here’s the list of all the winners who bagged the trophy this year.
See the list below:
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by
The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Andy Fisher, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Russell Norman, Directed by
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average
Stephanie Allynne, Directed by
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Winner: 76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer
Jenna Johnson, Choreographer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Alison Faulk, Choreographer
Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV • World Of Wonder
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Winer: Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Cian O’Clery, Directed by
Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Diccon Ramsay, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV • World Of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Ben Archard, Directed by
Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Bryan Rowland, Directed by
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner: Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street
The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner: Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak
Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646
Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Winner: Love On The Spectrum • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Cian O’Clery, Casting by
Sean Bowman, Casting by
Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by
Emma Choate, Casting by
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by
Alex Stern, Casting by
Pollyanna Jacobs, Casting by
Pedro Gomez, Casting by
The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon
Jacqui Pitman, Casting by
John Kennamann, Casting by
Lindsay Liles, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Adam Cook, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by
Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Rachael Stubbins, Casting by
Emma Shearer, Casting by
Robyn Kass, CSA, Casting by
Erika Dobrin, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Commercial
Winner: Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac
Hungry Man, Production Company
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15
O Positive, Production Company
Apple, Ad Agency
Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats
O Positive, Production Company
Mother, Ad Agency
Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise
SMUGGLER, Production Company
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm
O Positive, Production Company
Highdive, Ad Agency
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Prettybird, Production Company
Ogilvy PR, Ad Agency
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Winner: Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple
Laura Hudock, Director of Photography
Laela Kilbourn, Director of Photography
Daniel Carter, Director of Photography
Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Photography
Keri Oberly, Director of Photography
Thorsten Thielow, Director of Photography
Martina Radwan, Director of Photography
Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Tim Cragg, Director of Photography
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography
Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography
Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix • Silverback Films for Netflix
Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by
Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Luke Nelson, Director of Photography
John Shier, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Winner: Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for National Geographic
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Pedro Delbrey, Camera Operator
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Bryan T. Adams, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera
Kurt Carpenter, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Diego J. Contreras, Camera
David D’Angelo, Camera
Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Camera
Rob Gowler, Camera
Adam Haisinger, Camera
Jamie Holland, Camera
Kevin R. Johnson, Camera
Jay Kaufman, Camera
Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera
Tim Laks, Camera
Regan Letourneau, Camera
Danny Long, Camera
Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera
Ryan Shaw, Camera
Alan Weeks, Camera
Stephen A. Coleman, Camera
Willie Shipp, Camera
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Tim Barker, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Marcus Hebbelmann, Camera
Derek Hoffmann, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Derek Holt, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Ian Miller, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Paul Peddinghaus, Camera
Nejc Poberaj, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Thomas Pretorius, Camera
Jovan Sales, Camera
Erick Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Holly Thompson, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
Cullum Andrews, Camera
Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography
Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography
Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator
Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator
The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography
Matt Wright, Director of Photography
Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Craig Hastings, Director of Photography
Ed Edwards, Director of Photography
James Melrose, Director of Photography
Craig Murdoch, Director of Photography
Verdy Oliver, Director of Photography
Esther Vardy, Director of Photography
Leighton Cox, Director of Photography
Tom Reece, Director of Photography
Gareth Roberts, Camera
Joe Clifford, Camera
Joby Newson, Camera
Mike Staniforth, Camera
Dillon Scheps, Camera
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Winner: Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production
Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a production of Elara Pictures and All Facts in association with Rough House Pictures
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Winner: Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios
Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon
Marion Burger, Director
Ilan J. Cohen, Director
Atlas V
Reynard Films
France Télévisions
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta
Eloise Singer, Producer, Director
Lucy Liu, Producer
Singer Studios
Siobhan McDonnell, Producer
Maja Bodenstein, Writer, Narrative Director
Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics
Meta
Dorsey Pictures
Lightsail VR
7 Cinematics
Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and Albyon
Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer
Bram Ttwheam, Director
Atlas V
Aardman
Meta
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Winner: Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max • Confluential Films and Rada Studio in association with JustFilms | Ford Foundation in association with Bertha Doc Society
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS • Ideal Partners in association with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Foundation, and the Human Rights Foundation
Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up production
Outstanding Game Show
Winner: Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
The Price Is Right At Night • CBS • Fremantle
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Winner: Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios
Pat Sajak, Host
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Steve Harvey, Host
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Jennings, Host
Weakest Link • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio
Jane Lynch, Host
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
Keke Palmer, Host
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Chad Harlow, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder
Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist
Joe Matke, Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Marion Rogers, Hairstylist
Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist
So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions
Crystal Broedel, Department Head Hairstylist
Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist
Antoinette Black, Hairstylist
Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist
Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist
Victor Paz, Hairstylist
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist
Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Winner: The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Alan Cumming, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder
RuPaul Charles, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Kristen Kish, Host
Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios
Jeff Probst, Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Winner: My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix
Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films
How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Moving Light Programmer
Tim Stasse, Moving Light Programmer
William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician
Frank Grisanti, Video Control
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Gaffer
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
James Coldicott, Lighting Director
Nathan Files, Lighting Director
Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
Ed Moore, Video Control
Luke Chantrell, Video Control
Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer
Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Patrick Brazil, Moving Light Programmer
Andrew Law, Moving Light Programmer
Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director
Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Gaffer
Ed Moore, Video Control
Stu Wesolik, Video Control
Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios
Michael Scricca, Lighting Director
Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer
Constantine Leonardos II, Moving Light Programmer
Tom Carroll, Video Control
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Dan Boland, Lighting Director
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer
Mark Foffano, Lighting Consultant
Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director
Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director
Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Terrance Ho, Video Control
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Harry Forster, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director
Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer
Alen Sisul, Gaffer
Guy Jones, Video Control
Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Allen Branton, Lighting Designer
Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director
Felix Peralta, Lighting Director
George Gountas, Lighting Director
Alex Flores, Gaffer
Billy Steinberg, Video Control
JC Castro, Video Control
Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Ka Lai Wong, Video Control
Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer
Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist
Young Bek, Makeup Artist
Brandon Grether, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder
The Boulet Brothers, Department Head Makeup Artist
Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Brian Sipe, Additional Makeup Artist
James MacKinnon, Additional Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Additional Makeup Artist
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superbapresents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings
Anastasia Durasova, Makeup Designer
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist
Gina Ghiglieri, Key Makeup Artist
Kristene Bernard, Personal Makeup Artist
Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist
Carlene Kearns, Additional Makeup Artist
Elie Maalouf, Additional Makeup Artist
Anthony Nguyen, Personal Makeup Artist
Marylin Lee Spiegel, Additional Makeup Artist
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist
Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
David Fleming, Composer
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Marc Shaiman, Composer
Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Anže Rozman, Composer
Camilo Forero, Composer
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jacob Shea, Composer
Sara Barone, Composer
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Altitude Film Entertainment Production in association with Berlanti/Schechter Films and Dog Star Films
Laura Karpman, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Director
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with ROK Productions
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Fred Armisen, Music Director
Eli Janney, Music Director
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Don Was, Music Director
Omar Edwards, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Narrator
Winner: Queens • African Queens • National Geographic • Wildstar Films
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator
Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Silverback Films Production in association with Amblin Television
Morgan Freeman, Narrator
Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic • Sealight Pictures, Wildstar Films and Earthship Productions
Paul Rudd, Narrator
Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Entertainment and October Films
Octavia Spencer, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Sierra Neal, Editor
Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment
Bob Joyce, Editor
Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland
Michael Harte, ACE, Editor
Paul Carlin, Additional Editor
Chris King, Additional Editor
Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content for Netflix
Martin Biehn, Lead Editor
Kevin Hibbard, Editor
Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor
Mimi Wilcox, Editor
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor
Charles Olivier, Editor
Lance Edmands, Additional Editor
Sam Neave, Additional Editor
Camilla Hayman, Additional Editor
David Tillman, Additional Editor
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider
Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor
Jane Jo, ACE, Editor
Cody Rogowski, Additional Editor
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Alan Lowe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
Winner: The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor
John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor
Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor
Matt Antell, Editor
John Baldino, Editor
Matthew Blair, Editor
Melissa Silva Borden, Editor
William Fabian Castro, Editor
Andrew Ciancia, Editor
Nicholas Don Vito, Editor
Glen Ebesu, Editor
Rick Enrique, Editor
Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor
Brian Freundlich, Editor
Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor
Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor
John Homesley, Editor
Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor
Niki Hunter, Editor
Ryan P. James, Editor
Lise Kearney, Editor
Terri Maloney, Editor
James J. Munoz, Editor
Barry Murphy, Editor
Rich Remis, Editor
Robby Thompson, Editor
Matt Wafaie, Editor
Eric Wise, Editor
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor
Kevin Blum, Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Christina Fontana, Editor
Jay Gammill, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Jason Groothuis, Editor
Darrick Lazo, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Josh Lowry, Editor
Steven Mellon, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Myron Santos, Editor
Steven Urrutia, Editor
Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor
Enrique Araujo, Editor
Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor
Jason Szabo, Editor
Kimberly Pellnat, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
George Dybas, Editor
Malia Jurick, Editor
Brian Kane, Editor
Chris King, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Joon Hee Lim, Editor
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Jay M. Rogers, Editor
Daniel Ruiz, Editor
Reggie Spangler, Editor
Annie Tighe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Michael Brown, Editor
Josh Drisko, Editor
Michael Oliver, Editor
Bryan Rowland, Editor
Steve Welch, Editor
Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds
Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor
Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor
Christina Vovas, Editor
Noel Williams, Editor
Atsuko Atake, Editor
Jonathan Provost, Editor
Chris Ward, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor
Josh Stockero, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Chris Meyers, Additional Editor
Alberto Perez, Editor
Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor
Leanne Cole, Editor
Toby Stratmann, Editor
Gretchen Peterson, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Wonder
Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Winner: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • Multiple Camera Productions for Netflix
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor
Sean McIlraith, Editor
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Films in association with Noz Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky
Bill DeRonde, Editor
James Collett, Editor
Kari Heavenrich, Editor
Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted
Guy Harding, Editor
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production
Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)
Winner: The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Senior Editor
Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Paul Del Gesso, Editor
Kristie Ferriso, Editor
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Steve Morden, Production Designer
James Yarnell, Production Designer
John Sparano, Set Decorator
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Ellen Jaworski, Art Director
Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Laura Woodroffe, Art Director
Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Steve Bass, Production Designer
Aaron Black, Art Director
Star Theodos Kahn, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video. N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Kenneth MacLeod, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Amanda Carzoli, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Jen Chu, Production Designer
Gavin Smith, Art Director
Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix
Mathieu Weekes, Production Designer
Ben Norman, Production Designer
Lizzie Chambers, Art Director
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Winner: Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • Hulu / NuContext
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple
The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Winner: Shogun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX • FX Networks in association with More Media
After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix • Once Upon A Time / Netflix
Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max • HBO Marketing AV
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television. Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment
Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor
Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jonny Crew, Sound Editor
Tim Owens, Sound Editor
Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor
Harsha Thangirala, Music Editor
Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor
Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor
William Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
Winner: The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures. Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Jones, Production Mixer
Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer
Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Andre Artis, Production Mixer
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Barry London, Production Mixer
Emily Strong, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer
Jim Blank, Production Mixer
Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer
Paul Bruno, Production Mixer
John Buchanan, Production Mixer
Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer
Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer
Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer
Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer
Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer
Sean Milburn, Production Mixer
Simon Paine, Production Mixer
John A. Pitron, Production Mixer
Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer
Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer
Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures, Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Gary, Music Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer
Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer
Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer
Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Steve Genewick, Music Mixer
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Al Centrella, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer
Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer
Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer
Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Mixer
Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Winner: Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Winner: Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Winer: Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco
Jessie Gaskell, Written by
Conan O’Brien, Written by
Matt O’Brien, Written by
Mike Sweeney, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Allie Viti, Written by
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production
Andrew Jarecki, Written by
Sam Neave, Written by
Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple
Alan Connor, Written by
David Reilly, Written by
Christine Rose, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television, Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer
Owen Parsons, Senior Writer
Charlie Redd, Senior Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer
Seena Vali, Senior Writer
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Ryan Ken, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Sofía Manfredi, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Nicole Conlan, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jason Gilbert, Writer
Dina Hashem, Writer
Scott Hercman, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Lanee’ Sanders, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
Ashton Womack, Writer
Sophie Zucker, Writer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Head Writer
Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by
Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by
Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Rosebud Baker, Written by
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Michael Che, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Jimmy Fowlie, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by
Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Dave McCary, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by
Asha Ward, Written by
Auguste White, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Anthony Tarantino, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Brian Phraner, Camera
Daniel Erbeck, Camera
America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Zach Greenberg, Technical Director
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
John Gardner, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Dann Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Dave Bernstein, Technical Director
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Jonas Brueling, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Jimmy Garcia, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Daniel Schade, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Jerry Canćel, Camera
Franco Coello, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
Mark Britt, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios
Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director
Roberto Lopez, Camera
Brian V. Cimino, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
John Hannel, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Wade Latz, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Jon Pretnar, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Mark Britt, Camera
Bobby Del Russo, Camera
Daniel Erbeck, Camera
Nick Fayo, Camera
Pete Forrest, Camera
Jonny Harkins, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Ray Hoover, Camera
John Kosmochewski, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Kevin Murphy, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
Chris Piazza, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
Ed Staebler, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Rich York, Camera
Jeff Siegel, Camera
Brett Turnbull, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Michael Maiatico, Video Control
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Matt Conrad, Video Control
Terrance Ho, Video Control
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Bernardo Garcia, Camera
Al Johnson, Camera
Andrew Maso, Camera
Patrick O’Donnel, Camera
Joel Sadler, Camera
Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Camera
Jim Wells, Camera
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Daniel Schade, Camera
Ryan Campbell, Camera
Scott Hazel, Camera
Peter Drinco, Camera
Greg Hoffman, Camera
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple
Chuck Crampton, Technical Director
Kevin French, Camera
Lincoln Abraham, Camera
Charlie Bryan, Camera
Mark Cruickshank, Camera
Paul Davis, Camera
Alex Dodd, Camera
Curtis Dunne, Camera
Guiseppe Ingrao, Camera
Lewis Mutongwizo, Camera
Andre Seraille, Camera
Jeremy Mackie, Camera
Joseph Hallgate, Camera
Jon Kassell, Camera
Simon Wood, Camera
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Below Deck Down Under • Bravo • 51 Minds
Love On The Spectrum • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Wonder
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Entertainment, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
