Creative Arts Emmys 2024, Night One: Full List of Winners

This year's Creactive Arts of Emmy 2024, held on September 7, has been creatively selective with its winners on the first night. Many acclaimed people and shows were nominated this year and the anticipation behind the winners was high. Here’s the list of all the winners who bagged the trophy this year.

See the list below:

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Liz Patrick, Directed by

The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Andy Fisher, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Russell Norman, Directed by

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average

Stephanie Allynne, Directed by

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Winner: 76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Karla Puno Garcia, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Choreographer

Jenna Johnson, Choreographer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Alison Faulk, Choreographer

Kiki Nyemchek, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV • World Of Wonder

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Winer: Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Cian O’Clery, Directed by

Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Diccon Ramsay, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV • World Of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Ben Archard, Directed by

Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Bryan Rowland, Directed by

Outstanding Animated Program

Winner: Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street

The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Winner: Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak

Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646

Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX • Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Winner: Love On The Spectrum • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Cian O’Clery, Casting by

Sean Bowman, Casting by

Marina Nieto Ritger, Casting by

Emma Choate, Casting by

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jesse Tannenbaum, Casting by

Alex Stern, Casting by

Pollyanna Jacobs, Casting by

Pedro Gomez, Casting by

The Golden Bachelor • ABC • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon

Jacqui Pitman, Casting by

John Kennamann, Casting by

Lindsay Liles, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Adam Cook, Casting by

Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Rachael Stubbins, Casting by

Emma Shearer, Casting by

Robyn Kass, CSA, Casting by

Erika Dobrin, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Commercial

Winner: Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac

Hungry Man, Production Company

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15

O Positive, Production Company

Apple, Ad Agency

Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats

O Positive, Production Company

Mother, Ad Agency

Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Production Company

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm

O Positive, Production Company

Highdive, Ad Agency

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Prettybird, Production Company

Ogilvy PR, Ad Agency

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Winner: Girls State • Apple TV+ • Concordia Studio presentation of a Mile End Films production in association with Apple

Laura Hudock, Director of Photography

Laela Kilbourn, Director of Photography

Daniel Carter, Director of Photography

Erynn Patrick Lamont, Director of Photography

Keri Oberly, Director of Photography

Thorsten Thielow, Director of Photography

Martina Radwan, Director of Photography

Beckham • The Kick • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Tim Cragg, Director of Photography

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography

Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography

Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix • Silverback Films for Netflix

Brad Bestelink, Cinematography by

Kyle McBurnie, Cinematography by

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Luke Nelson, Director of Photography

John Shier, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Winner: Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic • BBC Studios Los Angeles for National Geographic

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Pedro Delbrey, Camera Operator

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Bryan T. Adams, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera

Kurt Carpenter, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Diego J. Contreras, Camera

David D’Angelo, Camera

Matthew Di Girolamo, CSC, Camera

Rob Gowler, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera

Jamie Holland, Camera

Kevin R. Johnson, Camera

Jay Kaufman, Camera

Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera

Tim Laks, Camera

Regan Letourneau, Camera

Danny Long, Camera

Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera

Stephen A. Coleman, Camera

Willie Shipp, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Studios

Peter Wery, Director of Photography

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography

Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Tim Barker, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Paulo Castillo, Camera

Rodney Chauvin, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Ben Gamble, Camera

Nixon George, Camera

Marcus Hebbelmann, Camera

Derek Hoffmann, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Camera

Toby Hogan, Camera

Derek Holt, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera

Ian Miller, Camera

Nico Nyoni, Camera

Paul Peddinghaus, Camera

Nejc Poberaj, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Thomas Pretorius, Camera

Jovan Sales, Camera

Erick Sarmiento, Camera

Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera

Holly Thompson, Camera

Paulo Velozo, Camera

Cullum Andrews, Camera

Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography

Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography

Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator

Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator

The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography

Matt Wright, Director of Photography

Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Craig Hastings, Director of Photography

Ed Edwards, Director of Photography

James Melrose, Director of Photography

Craig Murdoch, Director of Photography

Verdy Oliver, Director of Photography

Esther Vardy, Director of Photography

Leighton Cox, Director of Photography

Tom Reece, Director of Photography

Gareth Roberts, Camera

Joe Clifford, Camera

Joby Newson, Camera

Mike Staniforth, Camera

Dillon Scheps, Camera

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Winner: Beckham • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production

Telemarketers • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a production of Elara Pictures and All Facts in association with Rough House Pictures

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Winner: Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios

Amazon MGM Studios

Kilter Films

Bethesda Studios

Emperor • Meta Quest • An Atlas V, Reynard Films, France Télévisions production in association with Albyon

Marion Burger, Director

Ilan J. Cohen, Director

Atlas V

Reynard Films

France Télévisions

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta • Singer Studios and Meta

Eloise Singer, Producer, Director

Lucy Liu, Producer

Singer Studios

Siobhan McDonnell, Producer

Maja Bodenstein, Writer, Narrative Director

Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta / Facebook • Meta, Dorsey Pictures, Lightsail VR, 7 Cinematics

Meta

Dorsey Pictures

Lightsail VR

7 Cinematics

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta • An Atlas V, Aardman, Meta production in association with No Ghost and Albyon

Finbar Hawkins, Director, Writer

Bram Ttwheam, Director

Atlas V

Aardman

Meta

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Winner: Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max • Confluential Films and Rada Studio in association with JustFilms | Ford Foundation in association with Bertha Doc Society

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS • Ideal Partners in association with 19340 Productions, XRM Media, the Random Good Foundation, and the Human Rights Foundation

Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A One Story Up production

Outstanding Game Show

Winner: Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

The Price Is Right At Night • CBS • Fremantle

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Winner: Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios

Pat Sajak, Host

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ken Jennings, Host

Weakest Link • NBC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio

Jane Lynch, Host

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

Keke Palmer, Host

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joseph Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Chad Harlow, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Elliott Simpson, Hairstylist

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder

Marco Gabellini, Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist

Dwayne Ross, Key Hairstylist

Joe Matke, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Marion Rogers, Hairstylist

Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist

So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX • Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions

Crystal Broedel, Department Head Hairstylist

Cynthia Chapman, Key Hairstylist

Antoinette Black, Hairstylist

Ashley Sedmack, Hairstylist

Rie “Leay” Cangelosi, Hairstylist

Victor Paz, Hairstylist

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist

Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Winner: The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Alan Cumming, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World Of Wonder

RuPaul Charles, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Daymond John, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Kristen Kish, Host

Survivor • CBS • MGM Studios

Jeff Probst, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Winner: My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix • Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix

Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS • WETA Washington D.C., McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films

How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Moving Light Programmer

Tim Stasse, Moving Light Programmer

William McGuinness, Chief Lighting Technician

Frank Grisanti, Video Control

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Gaffer

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

James Coldicott, Lighting Director

Nathan Files, Lighting Director

Bobby Grey, Lighting Director

Ed Moore, Video Control

Luke Chantrell, Video Control

Scott Chmielewski, Media Server Programmer

Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Patrick Brazil, Moving Light Programmer

Andrew Law, Moving Light Programmer

Casey Rhodes, Lighting Director

Hannah Kerman, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Gaffer

Ed Moore, Video Control

Stu Wesolik, Video Control

Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS • CBS Studios

Michael Scricca, Lighting Director

Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer

Constantine Leonardos II, Moving Light Programmer

Tom Carroll, Video Control



The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Dan Boland, Lighting Director

Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Jeff Shood, Media Server Programmer

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Steve Cohen, Lighting Designer

Mark Foffano, Lighting Consultant

Justin Cheatham, Lighting Director

Tad Inferrera, Lighting Director

Adrian Bassett, Chief Lighting Technician

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Terrance Ho, Video Control

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Harry Forster, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director

Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer

Alen Sisul, Gaffer



Guy Jones, Video Control

Matt Cotter, Media Server Programmer

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Allen Branton, Lighting Designer

Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director

Felix Peralta, Lighting Director

George Gountas, Lighting Director

Alex Flores, Gaffer

Billy Steinberg, Video Control

JC Castro, Video Control

Bianca Moncada, Media Server Programmer

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Richie Beck, Chief Lighting Technician

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Ka Lai Wong, Video Control

Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist

Young Bek, Makeup Artist

Brandon Grether, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder • A Boulet Brothers Production in association with Shudder

The Boulet Brothers, Department Head Makeup Artist



Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Brian Sipe, Additional Makeup Artist

James MacKinnon, Additional Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Additional Makeup Artist

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superbapresents a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings

Anastasia Durasova, Makeup Designer

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist

Gina Ghiglieri, Key Makeup Artist

Kristene Bernard, Personal Makeup Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist

Carlene Kearns, Additional Makeup Artist

Elie Maalouf, Additional Makeup Artist

Anthony Nguyen, Personal Makeup Artist

Marylin Lee Spiegel, Additional Makeup Artist

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist

Kalyd Sebastian Odeh, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

David Fleming, Composer

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Marc Shaiman, Composer

Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Anže Rozman, Composer

Camilo Forero, Composer

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jacob Shea, Composer

Sara Barone, Composer

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Altitude Film Entertainment Production in association with Berlanti/Schechter Films and Dog Star Films

Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with ROK Productions

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Fred Armisen, Music Director

Eli Janney, Music Director

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Don Was, Music Director

Omar Edwards, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Narrator

Winner: Queens • African Queens • National Geographic • Wildstar Films

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Silverback Films Production in association with Amblin Television

Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic • Sealight Pictures, Wildstar Films and Earthship Productions

Paul Rudd, Narrator

Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery • Orit Entertainment and October Films

Octavia Spencer, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Sierra Neal, Editor

Paul Crowder, ACE, Editor

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films and Castle Rock Entertainment

Bob Joyce, Editor

Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Studio 99 Production in association with Ventureland

Michael Harte, ACE, Editor

Paul Carlin, Additional Editor

Chris King, Additional Editor

Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix • Good Caper Content for Netflix

Martin Biehn, Lead Editor

Kevin Hibbard, Editor

Troy Takaki, ACE, Editor

Mimi Wilcox, Editor

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Editor

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Richard Hankin, Supervising Editor

Charles Olivier, Editor

Lance Edmands, Additional Editor

Sam Neave, Additional Editor

Camilla Hayman, Additional Editor

David Tillman, Additional Editor

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery • Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider

Daphne Gómez-Mena, Editor

Jane Jo, ACE, Editor

Cody Rogowski, Additional Editor

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Alan Lowe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Winner: The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Sean Basaman, Supervising Editor

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor

Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor

Matthew Blair, Editor

Melissa Silva Borden, Editor

William Fabian Castro, Editor

Andrew Ciancia, Editor

Nicholas Don Vito, Editor

Glen Ebesu, Editor

Rick Enrique, Editor

Greg Fitzsimmons, Editor

Brian Freundlich, Editor

Noel A. Guerra, ACE, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor

John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor

Niki Hunter, Editor

Ryan P. James, Editor

Lise Kearney, Editor

Terri Maloney, Editor

James J. Munoz, Editor

Barry Murphy, Editor

Rich Remis, Editor

Robby Thompson, Editor

Matt Wafaie, Editor

Eric Wise, Editor

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor

Kevin Blum, Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Christina Fontana, Editor

Jay Gammill, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Jason Groothuis, Editor

Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Josh Lowry, Editor

Steven Mellon, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Myron Santos, Editor

Steven Urrutia, Editor

Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor

Enrique Araujo, Editor

Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor

Jason Szabo, Editor

Kimberly Pellnat, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

George Dybas, Editor

Malia Jurick, Editor

Brian Kane, Editor

Chris King, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Joon Hee Lim, Editor

Matt Reynolds, Editor

Jay M. Rogers, Editor

Daniel Ruiz, Editor

Reggie Spangler, Editor

Annie Tighe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Michael Brown, Editor

Josh Drisko, Editor

Michael Oliver, Editor

Bryan Rowland, Editor

Steve Welch, Editor

Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Bravo • 51 Minds

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor

Addison McCoubrey, Lead Editor

Christina Vovas, Editor

Noel Williams, Editor

Atsuko Atake, Editor

Jonathan Provost, Editor

Chris Ward, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor

Josh Stockero, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Chris Meyers, Additional Editor

Alberto Perez, Editor

Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor

Leanne Cole, Editor

Toby Stratmann, Editor

Gretchen Peterson, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV • World Of Wonder

Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Winner: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix • Multiple Camera Productions for Netflix

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor

Sean McIlraith, Editor

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS • Sandollar Films in association with Noz Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky

Bill DeRonde, Editor

James Collett, Editor

Kari Heavenrich, Editor

Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted

Guy Harding, Editor

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production

Joanna Naugle, ACE, Editor

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Above Average

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)

Winner: The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Senior Editor

Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Paul Del Gesso, Editor

Kristie Ferriso, Editor

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Steve Morden, Production Designer

James Yarnell, Production Designer

John Sparano, Set Decorator

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Ellen Jaworski, Art Director

Kaydee Lavorin Friel, Set Decorator

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Laura Woodroffe, Art Director

Richard Olivieri, Set Decorator

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Steve Bass, Production Designer

Aaron Black, Art Director

Star Theodos Kahn, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video. N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Kenneth MacLeod, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Kimberly Kachougian, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Art Director

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV • World Of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Jen Chu, Production Designer

Gavin Smith, Art Director

Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix • Studio Lambert and The Garden for Netflix

Mathieu Weekes, Production Designer

Ben Norman, Production Designer

Lizzie Chambers, Art Director

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Winner: Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • Hulu / NuContext

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple

The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim • Abso Lutely Productions and Williams Street

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC • Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Winner: Shogun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX • FX Networks in association with More Media

After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix • Once Upon A Time / Netflix

Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max • HBO Marketing AV

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Winner: Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television. Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment

Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor

Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jonny Crew, Sound Editor

Tim Owens, Sound Editor

Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor

Harsha Thangirala, Music Editor

Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor

Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor

William Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor

Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

Winner: The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures. Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Jones, Production Mixer

Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer

Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Andre Artis, Production Mixer

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Barry London, Production Mixer

Emily Strong, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer

Jim Blank, Production Mixer

Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer

Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer

Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer

Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer

Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer

John A. Pitron, Production Mixer

Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer

Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures, Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Gary, Music Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer

Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer

Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer

Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Al Centrella, Production Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer

Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer

Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer

Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Mixer

Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Winner: Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Winner: Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS • Smart Dog Media and White Label Productions in association with CBS

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Done + Dusted

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Inc. for Netflix

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Winer: Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max • Max in association with Conaco

Jessie Gaskell, Written by

Conan O’Brien, Written by

Matt O’Brien, Written by

Mike Sweeney, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions, Johnsmovies and Atlantic Pictures

John Wilson, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Allie Viti, Written by

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Hit The Ground Running Production

Andrew Jarecki, Written by

Sam Neave, Written by

Zac Stuart-Pontier, Written by

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+ • Twofour in association with Apple

Alan Connor, Written by

David Reilly, Written by

Christine Rose, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television, Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer

Owen Parsons, Senior Writer

Charlie Redd, Senior Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer

Seena Vali, Senior Writer

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Ryan Ken, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Sofía Manfredi, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Nicole Conlan, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jason Gilbert, Writer

Dina Hashem, Writer

Scott Hercman, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

Matt O’Brien, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Lanee’ Sanders, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Jon Stewart, Writer

Ashton Womack, Writer

Sophie Zucker, Writer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Head Writer

Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by

Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by

Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Rosebud Baker, Written by

Dan Bulla, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Michael Che, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Jimmy Fowlie, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by

Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Dave McCary, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Julio Torres, Written by

Asha Ward, Written by

Auguste White, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by



Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bill DiGiovanni, Technical Director

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Anthony Tarantino, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Brian Phraner, Camera

Daniel Erbeck, Camera

America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Zach Greenberg, Technical Director

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

John Gardner, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Dann Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Dave Bernstein, Technical Director

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Jonas Brueling, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Jimmy Garcia, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Daniel Schade, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Jerry Canćel, Camera

Franco Coello, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

Mark Britt, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS • CBS Studios

Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director

Roberto Lopez, Camera

Brian V. Cimino, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera

John Hannel, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Wade Latz, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

Winner: Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Mark Britt, Camera

Bobby Del Russo, Camera

Daniel Erbeck, Camera

Nick Fayo, Camera

Pete Forrest, Camera

Jonny Harkins, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Ray Hoover, Camera

John Kosmochewski, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Kevin Murphy, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera

Chris Piazza, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

Ed Staebler, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Rich York, Camera

Jeff Siegel, Camera

Brett Turnbull, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Michael Maiatico, Video Control

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Matt Conrad, Video Control

Terrance Ho, Video Control

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Bernardo Garcia, Camera

Al Johnson, Camera

Andrew Maso, Camera

Patrick O’Donnel, Camera

Joel Sadler, Camera

Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, Camera

Jim Wells, Camera

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Daniel Schade, Camera

Ryan Campbell, Camera

Scott Hazel, Camera

Peter Drinco, Camera

Greg Hoffman, Camera

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+ • Done + Dusted in association with Apple

Chuck Crampton, Technical Director

Kevin French, Camera

Lincoln Abraham, Camera

Charlie Bryan, Camera

Mark Cruickshank, Camera

Paul Davis, Camera

Alex Dodd, Camera

Curtis Dunne, Camera

Guiseppe Ingrao, Camera

Lewis Mutongwizo, Camera

Andre Seraille, Camera

Jeremy Mackie, Camera

Joseph Hallgate, Camera

Jon Kassell, Camera

Simon Wood, Camera

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Winner: Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Below Deck Down Under • Bravo • 51 Minds

Love On The Spectrum • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World Of Wonder

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Winner: The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix • Casey Patterson Entertainment, 199 Productions and Hartbeat Productions for Netflix

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

