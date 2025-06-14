Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Step Out for Cozy Date Night in London Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted out on a cozy dinner date in London. The duo’s outing comes amid the rumors of the Mission Impossible star dating Armas.

The alleged celebrity couple took dinner at Annabel’s in the capital of the U.K. Both Cruise and the Blonde actress donned black outfits to complement each other.

The actress opted for a black top, jeans, and a long overcoat to go with it. She kept her hair open and parted while keeping the makeup minimal. Armas also carried a bag that she hung over her shoulder.

For the Top Gun actor, Cruise chose a rather casual look by putting on a black shirt and pants. As the couple stepped out of the restaurant, they warmly greeted the fans and the media personnel waiting outside.

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating?

While there have been speculations of Tom Cruise being romantically involved with Ana de Armas, none of the duo have confirmed it yet. However, the sources close to the two revealed that “Tom looks enchanted by her.”

They further claimed that the actress “looks very happy with him.”

Meanwhile, an insider also revealed that the duo have dined at Annabel’s private room a couple of times in the past months as well.

Previously, the actress in conversation with the media portal revealed that she has been working on several projects with the action hero.

In talks with Good Morning America, Armas said, “We’re definitely working on a lot of things.” She added, “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie… And I’m so excited.”

Cruise also went on to praise his alleged girlfriend’s upcoming movie, Ballerina, which hails from the John Wick franchise.

On the work front, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas will be seen together in Deeper, the movie about astronauts encountering a terrifying situation in space.

