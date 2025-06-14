Justin Bieber Has Heated Showdown With Paparazzi; Shouts ‘Get Out of My F*cking Face’

Justin Bieber gets involved in a messy argument with the paparazzi. The musician fights with the cameramen after they try to get closer to the singer’s vehicle.

Bieber’s wild behavior with the media personnel came a couple of months after the singer ranted about the shutterbugs following him and his car on the roads.

Advertisement

On one of the instances, the Peaches singer also filmed the paparazzi following him and went on to call the cops, who were standing on the corner of the street.

As for the recent quarrel, the musician was heard shouting, “Not me today, bro,” as he walked out of the Soho House in Malibu on Thursday.

Justin Bieber shouts at paparazzi

In the videos shot by fans and put up on social media platforms, The Baby crooner was heard shouting, “Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here.” Moreover, the security of Bieber was also trying to stop the media people from coming near to the singer’s vehicle.

Justin further claimed that he is “not afraid to set boundaries” and reminded the cameramen that they were standing on private property.

The Grammy-winning star was also shouting, “I’m a real man with a real family,” referring to his wife, Hailey Bieber and son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Advertisement

The musician added, “And you’re really in front of my face.” Bieber continued that he wanted to set boundaries with all the media personnel. He continued to say, “‘Cause I’m not to be f—ked with by any of you. Stop that s–t. You don’t get to talk to me today.”

The quarrel went on for 11 minutes, during which the musician was often enraged at the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is set to celebrate his first Father’s Day, following the birth of his son in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Gets Inspired by Hailey Bieber For New Product Amid Divorce Rumors; Here's How Model Reacted