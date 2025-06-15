Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Not in Band Anymore’ With One Direction Alum Harry Styles But ‘Still Friends’

One Direction is not your usual boy band. A once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, the team comprised members Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne, who passed away earlier this year. Now, the oldest of the group has opened up about his relationship with the youngest, sharing how they continue to be friends years after announcing a hiatus.

Louis Tomlinson speaks up about his friendship status with Harry Styles

Amid rumors of a rift between the two, the Back to You singer has addressed their long-speculated relationship. After being asked by a kid about the status of their bond, Louis Tomlinson reassured their fans' hearts, "I do still know him," talking to the Yoto Daily Soccer Aid Special podcast.

He added, "I used to be in a band with him, we're not in a band anymore, so that's what happens. But yeah, still good friends with him," successfully ending any rumors of troubles between the two. Both have embarked on highly celebrated solo careers.

The younger of the two has managed to grab himself Grammys for Harry's House, earning not just one but two nods from the Recording Academy, taking home Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. These achievements are not lost on the 33-year-old star, who praised it, saying, "Still very, very proud of him, taking over the world, definitely."

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles' relationship

After being formed on The X Factor by Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in 2010, One Direction went on to become one of the most loved teams of all time. Among the five, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles were unwittingly close, having formed a very close bond. Their friendship even earned rumors of a secret relationship, which the members repeatedly denied.

Now that the group has gone its separate ways, talks of a reunion keep coming up every time they speak in an interview. Liam Payne's death prompted them to release a statement together, marking a bittersweet moment for their fans. His funeral had them meeting up, albeit in another sad turn of events. The members have never said no to gathering back on stage, keeping the fans hopeful for a performance soon.

