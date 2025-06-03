Days of Our Lives June 3 Spoilers: Salem Reels From John’s Death While Bo Brady Wakes Up

It is a heavy day in Salem as Days of Our Lives continues to unravel one of its most emotional weeks yet. The June 3 episode follows the aftermath of John Black’s final moments, shaking the lives of those who loved him while offering a rare glimmer of hope through Bo Brady’s miraculous awakening.

Advertisement

Marlena faces life alone as John’s death hits Salem

The Days of Our Lives June 3 episode will see the devastating news of John Black’s death spread across Salem City and beyond. Following his final moments, Marlena is left shattered. Alone in the bedroom she shared with her husband, she clutches a framed photo, curling up on their bed as grief overwhelms her.

John’s death is not just personal—his passing marks the loss of a figure beloved by the entire community. While Marlena struggles to find strength, Kayla takes on the painful duty of informing others. She breaks the news to Roman and Kate, who are heartbroken to learn that the man who had long been treated as an honorary Brady is gone.

Meanwhile, Hope, Shawn, and Ciara receive word in Bo’s hospital room, far from Salem. The emotional weight of John’s death is felt deeply, even as Bo begins to stir from his two-year coma—an awakening indirectly made possible by John’s sacrifice.

Advertisement

Brady and Kristen unaware of the tragedy ahead

Elsewhere, Brady remains unaware of his father’s death as he meets with Kristen to discuss their daughter, Rachel. Kristen remains troubled by Rachel’s trauma and believes she witnessed something suspicious involving Johnny the night EJ was shot.

While Kristen continues to speculate about EJ’s secrets, she and Brady are caught up in trying to help their daughter cope. But their conversation is interrupted by the reality they have yet to face. When news of John’s death finally reaches them, it threatens to shatter what stability remains.

As parents, they must quickly shift focus from dealing with Rachel’s confusion to confronting their own shared grief.

For more spoilers from the Days of Our Lives, keep up with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives Recap June 2 Episode: John’s Emotional Farewell to Marlena and Bo’s Family Holds On as He Fights to Wake Up