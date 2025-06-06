Days of Our Lives June 5 Episode Recap: Chad Cancels Skydiving Plan, Gabi Worries About Ari Living with Leo

In the June 5 episode of Days of Our Lives, Salem continues to mourn the loss of John Black, while personal struggles and secrets bubble to the surface.

At The Spectator, Leo works on John’s obituary, titled John Black Dies a Hero. Chad arrives and remembers John’s kindness after Abigail’s death. Leo wants to honor John properly, but the copyeditor thinks the obituary is too long. Chad agrees to shorten it before his scheduled charity skydiving date with Cat.

Sensing Chad’s reluctance, Leo suggests canceling, especially if Cat still has feelings for Chad. Chad admits he’s not ready to move on from Abigail and agrees. Leo says canceling the date and avoiding a risky jump is a win-win, earning a glare from Chad.

At home, Gabi comforts Ari over John’s death. Ari brings up how Will dislikes her living with Leo Stark, and Gabi agrees. Ari mentions Leo’s odd gifts, like Celine Dion CDs, leading to a small argument. Things escalate until Rafe comes home. Ari runs to greet her uncle, who shares that he left FBI training early to attend John’s funeral.

Gabi feels disconnected from her daughter and tells Rafe she doesn’t recognize her anymore. Rafe updates her on his work from the Chicago office and says he’s trying to locate the memory stick from the night EJ was shot. Gabi denies having it but reveals she overheard EJ arguing with another man that night.

At the Brady Pub, Doug faces financial stress. Ari visits and flirts until Holly interrupts. The two teens catch up, and Ari shares the news about John’s passing, shocking Holly. Doug realizes Ari is 18 and breathes a sigh of relief. Outside the pub, a man secretly takes a photo of Ari.

Cat remembers John and Tate and Holly reconnect

Cat visits Marlena’s home to drop off fruit tarts. Tate tells her Marlena is resting. Cat sees John’s photo and recalls how he once helped her mother and grandmother. Alone, she quietly thanks him.

Later, Holly shows up and embraces Tate. She still cares for him despite their issues. Tate apologizes for stealing Julie’s necklace. Holly says she already knows. Their moment is interrupted when Tate gets a text from Sophia, it's time for their hospital tour.

At Julie’s house, Jack and Jennifer reflect on Bo’s recovery and John’s role in it. Julie admits grief resurfaced on her wedding anniversary. Before leaving, she tells Jennifer that Chad is going skydiving with Cat. Jennifer is stunned and tells Jack she has news he won’t believe.

Doug later visits Leo at The Spectator. He’s concerned about chasing two girls and being in debt. Leo advises him to avoid getting caught and find a way to earn money quickly, as his life could be in danger. Meanwhile, the mystery photographer continues snapping photos of Ari in the Square.

