Days of Our Lives June 5 Spoilers: Jack and Jennifer’s Return Lands Chad in Trouble, Arianna Stirs Up Mess

Emotions remain high on the June 5 episode of Days of Our Lives as more familiar faces arrive in Salem to mourn John Black. But amid the sorrow, old wounds reopen, new tension brews, and unexpected dynamics unfold.

Jack and Jennifer return as Chad and Cat's connection raises eyebrows

Jack and Jennifer arrive back in town after learning about John's death. This is another sorrowful homecoming for the two following Jack's last visit, when he learned of Doug's passing. Jack makes a stop at The Spectator, where he finds Leo and offers some pointed journalistic advice.

Advertisement

But Leo's not the only one seeking guidance—Doug III also looks to him for insight, making the newsroom a hub of overlapping conversations and unsolicited wisdom. Elsewhere, Chad is preparing for a date with Cat, and it does not sit well with Jennifer.

The last time she crossed paths with Cat, it was under very different circumstances—when Cat was pretending to be Abigail. Now, knowing Chad has struck up a relationship with the woman who impersonated her dead daughter, Jennifer is unsettled and likely has questions Chad isn't prepared to answer.

Rafe returns while Gabi faces the truth about Arianna

Rafe returns from FBI training to a warm reunion with Arianna, though their peace is short-lived. A clash between Gabi and Arianna disrupts the household, forcing Rafe to step in. Gabi is beginning to realize she doesn’t truly know her daughter. Arianna, who grew up mostly without her mother, is not the sweet teenager Gabi assumed.

Advertisement

Unbeknownst to Gabi, Ari recently snuck out on her 18th birthday to meet a man she picked up at a bar. Even Doug III is unaware that Arianna just graduated from high school, and his attention appears focused elsewhere, especially on Holly. It’s quite clear trouble awaits on the horizon.

For more updates from the Days of Our Lives, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives June 4 Spoilers: Marlena Breaks Down, Bo Meets His Grandkids And Paul Chooses Love