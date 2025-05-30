Drishyam 3 Confirmed: 4 power-packed highlights of Ajay Devgn's next big thriller

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s 2015 film Drishaym made headlines for all the right reasons. His portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar, the thrilling storyline, the cast, and their performances impressed the audiences. The film went on to become a major hit. The makers then also released the sequel after 7 years and even it turned out to be a box office hit with Ajay reprising the role. Since then, fans have been demanding the third part of the franchise. It seems the makers have heard the fans and are back with the third sequel. Here are four major points from Drishyam 3 that you definitely shouldn’t miss.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan page of Ajay Devgn shared the official letter that Panorama Studios International Limited shared with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Here are the four key details in the letter that will make you excited for Drishyam 3:

1. Panorama Studios International Limited confirmed that Drishyam 3 will also be led by Ajay Devgn, just like the previous parts.

2. They also shared that filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, who directed the second part of the franchise, will be back in the third part as well.

3. The letter shows that the studio is informing BSE about signing a production agreement with Digital 18 Media Private Limited to co-produce the Hindi feature film Drishyam 3.

4. The announcement of the next installment in the franchise of Hindi film Drishyam is made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The company notified the stock exchange as part of its legal obligation to disclose material information that could impact investors.

Advertisement

Take a look at the letter right below:

Meanwhile, earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed about Ajay Devgn giving greenlight to Drishyam 3. A source told us that the actor was preparing for some other film in July-August, however, he has now put Drishyam 3 on the forefront. We also reported that filmmaker Abhishek Pathak along with the other writers visited Ajay to narrate the script and he ‘was bowled over with the twists and turns in the screenplay’.

The source further shared that the actor is very excited to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the upcoming film.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The film hit the theaters on May 1 and became quite successful.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: POLL: Would you like to see Maa and Shaitaan crossover featuring Ajay Devgn’s cameo in Kajol’s mythological film? VOTE