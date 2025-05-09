The Days of Our Lives May 8 Episode Recap: Kayla Rejects EJ's Offer as He Continues With His Plans to Take Over Hospital

In the May 8, 2025, episode of The Days of Our Lives, in a major twist, Johnny visits Xander at Titan, where the latter asks him if he has given more thought to joining the company. Xander wanted a “respected “ DiMera who did not have any bad relationships with Kiriakis.

Johnny suspects that he was being offered a job to get back at EJ. And if so, he was willing to join. At this point, Xander did not reveal what the position would be, but this has definitely sparked Johnny’s interest.

On the other hand, Cat and Chad meet at the square. He tells her that her date with EJ is off and her date with him is on. Later, Johnny walks over, and Chad tells him that his father is nervous to see him. Johnny, who isn't at that stage to forgive EJ yet, tells that to Chad.

Meanwhile, Chanel was still sad over the situation with Johnny. Abe then shared with her about how he and Lexie had to let go of Issace. But they later healed. Chanel wasn't able to think that she and Johnny could heal. She wondered if Johnny was the one who pulled the trigger on EJ. Abe advised her to talk with her partner, but Chanel wasn't sure about their future.

In the episode, EJ continues his attempt to take over the hospital as he meets Kayla and presents an offer. Kayla does not accept it. KJ tells her that he would own the hospital in one of the other ways. But Kayla still rejects the offer, which later surprises Sarah.

In the episode, when Xander and Sarah meet at the square and when they eat their scones, Sarah starts coughing and choking, after which Xander frantically asks someone to call 911, and she is unable to breathe.