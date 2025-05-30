Kirik Party lyricist and notable Kannada writer HS Venkatesh Murthy passes away at 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

HS Venkatesh Murthy remained one of the legendary figures of Kannada literature and cinema over the years. He was a talented professor, dialogue writer, lyricist, poet, novelist, and had many other areas of expertise to his name. The literary stalwart has now passed away at the age of 80.

HS Venkatesh Murthy dies at 80

As per reports, HSV was suffering from age-related geriatric issues. He was 80 and passed away in the early morning hours of May 30, 2025. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri, Bengaluru.

The news of his demise is being mourned across literary circles and the Kannada film industry. His passing leaves a void, marked by the incredible creations he leaves behind.

HS Venkatesh’s career so far

Born in 1944, HS Venkatesh Murthy worked as a lecturer and professor for over three decades at St. Joseph’s College of Commerce. He also earned his doctorate during this time in Bengaluru.

As a writer, HSV published over 100 books in Kannada. One of his plays, Hoovi, was even selected as part of the ICSE curriculum for ninth and tenth-grade students studying Kannada.

HSV’s contributions to films

Besides books and literature, HS Venkatesh Murthy also made significant contributions to Kannada cinema and television serials.

He worked as a lyricist for several popular film songs, including the track Thoogu Manchadalli Koothu from the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kirik Party.

HS Venkatesh’s awards

Among the many awards and accolades he received, the senior writer was honored with the Bala Puraskar Award from the Central Sahitya Akademi. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist – Kannada for his work on the movie Hasiru Ribbon in 2018-19.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

ALSO READ: POLL: Tourist Family or Maaman: Which Tamil family entertainer did you like the most? Vote