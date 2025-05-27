Days of Our Lives May 26 Episode Recap: Maggie States She Will Never Forgive Xander, Know Why

The tensions were high in the May 26 episode of Days of Our Lives with John, who is in the hospital. When Steve enters his hospital room, Marlena is still there. The audience is shown a bunch of flashbacks.

In those, the audience sees John surviving some of the scariest and wildest incidents, which also involve explosions, guillotines, and much more, but this time it seems that Kayla is able to save his life.

Later, Steve informs Kayla that the potential cure has been delivered to Bo. He states, “If he survives, we all have this man to thank.”

Maggie and Xander have an intense chat

Xander makes it clear to Maggie that he would not fight for the house, but he will fight to be in Sarah’s life. Maggie states that she will support whatever her daughter decides is best for Victoria.

Xander questions the reason why every person gives excuses for Philip’s behavior when he does something questionable. Maggie states that she had defended him in the past, and now she is done with giving him more chances, not because of the Philip incident, but because of the promise made to her and Sarah.

She states, “You made fools out of both of us,” adding, “and for that, I will never forgive you.” Maggie ends up removing him from his old apartment and says that he should never come to the Mason again.

Sarah threatens to call security on Xander

Xander enters Philip’s hospital room while he has been sent for some tests. Upon seeing her husband, Sarah threatens to call the security before revealing about John’s situation and the reason why she blames him.

Xander then states that everything may not have unfolded if she had informed him about the forgery situation.

Later in the episode, Maggie notices Victor's portrait is missing. The episode shows Xander in a dark and shady alley, slashing his painting and trashing it.

What else happened in the episode?

Paul reflects on not having John in his life for multiple years, during which Brady states that they got lucky after getting John as a father. Paul mentions that he and Andrew were planning to tie the knot in Salem with their loved ones and friends by their side.

Meanwhile, Xander has another heated exchange, not with Maggie but with Belle, about what he did and her keeping secrets for EJ and Philip. On the other hand, as the chaos is unfolding everywhere, Kayla and Steve share a comforting moment with each other.

