Thudarum OTT Verdict, Box Office: Here's how Mohanlal's crime thriller film is performing after its digital debut

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, made its digital debut today, May 30. The Malayalam crime thriller is now streaming on JioHotstar, and fans are already enjoying it on the small screen. If you’re planning to watch it on OTT, check out what viewers are saying first.

What do netizens have to say about Thudarum?

Advertisement

Viewers were left speechless after watching Thudarum, with many saying few actors can consistently portray such emotional depth. Rather than dissecting the film’s strengths or flaws, fans poured out heartfelt gratitude to the entire team. Mohanlal, in particular, earned high praise—netizens called him “irreplaceable” and “timeless.”

Audiences were equally excited to see Shobana reunite on screen with the legendary actor. For many, Thudarum stood out as Mohanlal’s finest performance since Drishyam 2. While some initially expected it to be a solo act, Prakash Varma’s compelling role came as a welcome surprise.

“Talking about Thudarum without praising director Tharun Moorthy should be a crime. The script may not be groundbreaking—it’s a familiar tale of a family man fighting injustice. But the way Tharun Moorthy presents Mohanlal makes the movie truly engaging,” wrote one user on X.

Check out more reactions below:

Thudarum's box office performance

The Mohanlal starrer has had a stellar 32-day run at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has raked in Rs 120.17 crore net in India, with a gross domestic total of Rs 139.50 crore. Overseas, it has collected Rs 93.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 233 crore.

Advertisement

About Thudarum

Thudarum follows the life of Shanmugham, affectionately known as Benz, a former stuntman who now works as a taxi driver. He left the film industry after a tragic accident took the life of his close friend. His peaceful life takes a turn when his car becomes unknowingly linked to a drug smuggling case and gets seized.

Mohanlal stars as Shanmugham, with Shobana playing his wife. Thomas Mathew and Amritha Varshini appear as their children. Prakash Varma takes on the role of the corrupt CI George Mathan, while Binu Pappu plays SI Benny C. Kurian.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: My Hero OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Eric Roberts' Kannada debut film online