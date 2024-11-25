Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Alex Keep Joy’s Cheating Secret From Chanel?

Monday’s Days of Our Lives promises a whirlwind of secrets, guilt, and relationship drama. Joy Wesley is desperate for Alex Kiriakis to stay silent about her hookup with Johnny DiMera, especially with Chanel Dupree DiMera now in the picture. Meanwhile, Johnny wrestles with guilt, and Leo Stark navigates the fallout of his love life and professional troubles.

As Chanel shows up at Alex’s apartment, Joy is a bundle of nerves. With no promise from Alex to stay quiet about her affair with Johnny, Joy anxiously watches as Alex interacts with Chanel. Ultimately, Alex decides to keep the cheating secret, giving Joy a temporary reprieve. However, once Chanel leaves, Joy pushes Alex again to guarantee his silence.

Elsewhere, Johnny struggles with his guilt over betraying Chanel. Turning to EJ for advice, Johnny hears his father’s recommendation to move on and limit his interactions with Joy. This advice proves tricky, as Johnny must continue working with Joy on Body & Soul, keeping the tension high.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark feels cursed both romantically and professionally. After falsely accusing Javi Hernandez of leaking scripts, Leo finds himself alone. He turns to Marlena Evans for advice, confessing his regret over ruining his romantic fresh start and worrying about the impact of the leaks on his career.

On the other side of the conflict, Javi vents to Rafe about Leo’s unfair accusations and announces he’s done with him. Rafe, however, suspects Javi’s anger hides deeper feelings, as Javi seems more hurt than indifferent. While their relationship is on pause for now, Days spoilers hint that Leo and Javi’s story isn’t over yet.

With secrets, guilt, and emotional fallout taking center stage, Monday’s Days of Our Lives promises twists at every turn. Will Alex continue to shield Joy’s secret, or will the truth eventually surface? And as Leo and Javi navigate their broken connection, can they find their way back to each other? Stay tuned for all the drama and romantic developments to come!

