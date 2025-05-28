Taylor Swift Skipped 2025 AMAs Due to THIS Reason and What It Means for Reputation (Taylor’s Version): Report

Fans of Taylor Swift were left disappointed after the singer did not attend the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Swifties had hoped for a surprise appearance and possibly an announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). The singer was nominated in six major categories, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, but she didn’t win any awards and didn’t appear, virtually or in person.

In previous years, Swift has made video appearances to accept awards. However, this time, she was completely absent from the event, sparking questions and concern among her loyal fan base.

Here's why Taylor Swift skipped AMAs

An insider told Daily Mail that Swift skipped the AMAs to avoid being asked about the ongoing legal drama involving her former friend, Blake Lively. "She avoided the AMAs because she didn’t want to deal with 1000s of questions about the Blake Lively saga," the source revealed.

The lawsuit between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni had recently pulled Swift’s name into the spotlight. Earlier this month, she was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s legal team, though it was withdrawn shortly after.

According to the insider, Swift's father, Scott Swift, allegedly gave Baldoni's lawyers evidence that Lively had 'threatened to leak' private texts unless Swift publicly supported her. "Taylor is really tired of it," the insider added. "She does not want to keep dealing with it and is desperate to move on."

Swift has been leaning on boyfriend Travis Kelce throughout the situation. The NFL star reportedly unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, last month. The source said that her family and friends are all banding together.

The couple has been spending time together in Florida and Pennsylvania, keeping a low profile. Recently, they were seen at Harry's Bar in West Palm Beach and had a Mother’s Day brunch in Philadelphia at Talula’s Garden with both their families.

Although Swift didn’t win any awards this year, sources said she wasn’t concerned. She reportedly believes she doesn’t need awards to validate how talented and loved she is.

Fans are still waiting for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but Swift has not made any official announcements. According to insiders, she is aware that more music, albums, and awards are in her future, which they described as inevitable.

For now, the pop star is said to be enjoying her time away from the spotlight. Sources shared that there is no break or drama, and that Swift and Kelce are simply choosing to live as a low-key couple, avoiding media attention.

