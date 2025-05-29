Days of Our Lives Spoilers for May 29 Episode: Hospital Board Drama Rocks Salem As Jada Arrests Xander

Salem's power struggle intensifies on Days of Our Lives, Thursday, May 29 episode, as drama at University Hospital and beyond reaches its highest stakes. What starts as a momentous board meeting quickly devolves into mayhem, reducing reputations to shreds and allegiances to the test.

Tensions are running high as the hospital board gathers to cast ballots for new ownership. Xander and EJ DiMera both want to get their hands on the highly sought-after Versavix patent.

Advertisement

It doesn't matter that the scandalous drug is already being given to Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). While both rivals await word, EJ might actually have the advantage.

A surprise twist - Jada arrests Xander

In a dramatic turn, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) confesses to Jada about the fight between Xander and Philip Kiriakis. With no choice, Jada makes a shocking arrest, dragging Xander away in handcuffs smack in the middle of the hospital, leaving witnesses agog.

The ramifications are immediate. Julie and Maggie Kiriakis are aghast as Maggie lays bare the extent of Xander's recent lies, including the faked letter that ended up ruining his marriage to Sarah. While Xander's destiny hangs precariously in the balance, EJ and Kristen DiMera quietly bask in an upcoming power switch.

In the meantime, Kristen is up to something herself. After she takes Rachel in for a checkup, she encounters Brady. Having been emotionally charged after learning about John's critical status, Kristen might be looking for closure, or maybe more.

Advertisement

Rumor has it that Kristen might request that Brady support EJ during the board meeting. Whatever her petition, Brady won't be so easily compliant.

Don't miss a minute as Salem's changing allegiances and secrets intersect. Tune in to Days of Our Lives weekdays, streaming only on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives Spoilers For May 28 Episode: Belle Grills Alex for Truth as Carrie Returns to Salem