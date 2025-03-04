Days Of Our Lives Spoilers From Mar 3 To 7: Will Johnny And Channel Find More Adoption Difficulties? READ

It seems that the viewers are in for the dramatic ride as Days of Our Lives will bring unexpected twists from March 3 to 7, 2025, that will leave people hooked onto their screens. With OG Rafe being out of captivity and under the influence of a drug that has resulted in his memory loss, there was a lot of confusion on his part.

The audience will see Jada feeling guilt, which may be about her connection with Shawn. The viewers will see Holly having a truthful chat about her feelings for Tate with none other than Doug. It seems that when it comes to adoptions, Johnny and Chanel will face more difficulties.

Meanwhile, Alex and Joy have an encounter, which turns uncomfortable. The audience will also see Wendy’s father in the show, where Philip and Xander will work alongside one another to win him over

Ava and Belle team up to call out Kristen. On the other hand, at Titan, there may be problematic decisions made, mainly when it comes to the recently employed people.

There will be bad news that Marlena will talk about with Brady. The audience will also witness EJ confiding in Rita. Whereas Jada looks forward to doing something about Rafe’s memory.

Meanwhile, in Alex and Stephanie’s dynamic, will there be trouble in paradise, with Alex making an assumption about his romantic connection?

The viewers will also find Marlena and Steve attempting to unfold the mystery behind John’s situation. On the other hand, given the explosive incident—abduction—that happened with Ava, where Kristen and Rachel were involved, it is safe to have questions about how it may have affected Ava and Brady's dynamics.

Now, it will be interesting to witness where they are now in their connection, which may get clear after the duo decides to have an honest discussion about where their feelings stand.