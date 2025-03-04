Diane Warren Sportingly Embraces Her 16th Oscar Loss for Best Original Song; ‘I’m Consistent As F—’

Diane Warren lost the Best Original Song Oscar for the 16th time but it didn’t deter her spirit. Despite having a disappointing night at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, the songwriter showed up at the Vanity Fair afterparty in Beverly Hills to wind down and have fun.

During her appearance at the afterparty red carpet, Warren caught up with Variety to share her reaction to the 16th Oscar snub. “I’m consistent as fuck,” she qipped. She jokingly called herself the “terminator” of the Academy Awards and declared that she would be back.

“That’s in my Arnold Schwarzenegger voice. I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me,” she added with a laugh. Warren teased that she’d head back to work in no time and continue working hard on her music.

She claimed that the snub would not slow her down. Although she thought she had a chance to win an Oscar this year, she’s fine even if it didn’t work out that way. In 2022, the legendary musician was given an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, presented by Cher.

The songwriter also expressed disappointment over the Academy’s decision to remove the best original song nominees’ performances from the ceremony. “It would have been nice to hear the songs,” she said.

Advertisement

H.E.R., who was supposed to perform Warren’s Oscar-nominated song The Journey was also “bummed” about not getting a chance to showcase the music. At the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner, the singer Variety said it was “weird” not performing at the Academy Awards, but she was happy to be there.

She also gushed that the song would live regardless of whether it was performed at the Oscars. Although she looked forward to watching the nominees perform, she was totally fine later on as the show turned out to be great.