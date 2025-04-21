Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Rafe Hide the Truth to Protect Gabi?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 21, tease a high-stakes episode as secrets unravel and tensions mount. Rafe Hernandez is caught between duty and loyalty, Ava Vitali’s sudden disappearance triggers an investigation, and Sarah Horton Kiriakis struggles under the weight of her own silence.

Rafe is already treading dangerous ground. After retrieving a bug he planted at the crime scene, he’s on the verge of listening to a recording that could crack the case wide open. But when his sister Gabi Hernandez walks in, Rafe lies about his actions, claiming he was just doom-scrolling. Gabi vents about JJ Deveraux’s accusations, prompting Rafe to feel even more pressure to check the recording—yet also more hesitant, especially if it implicates someone close to him.

Despite the looming investigation, Rafe might also open up about his romantic troubles. With Jada Hunter furious over his tryst with Sami Brady, his personal life is now as messy as his professional one.

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis continues to reel after learning that Philip Kiriakis forged a letter and lied about it. Though Philip offered a heartfelt apology, Xander’s anger boils over—especially since Sarah has escaped any consequence. Her growing guilt threatens to spill over, but for now, she keeps the truth to herself, even as the weight of her secret grows heavier.

Elsewhere, JJ and Shawn Brady dive deeper into the case involving Ava Vitali and the discarded gun. After Melinda Trask claimed she loaned Ava the weapon, the duo plans to confront her—only to discover she’s skipped town right after EJ DiMera’s shooting. The timing is suspicious, and JJ and Shawn begin to suspect Ava may have been the shooter, ditching the weapon and fleeing Salem to avoid capture.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson learn about Xander’s outburst and Philip’s deception. Although relieved that Philip kept their involvement quiet, Alex can’t help but feel a twinge of guilt for not coming clean earlier.

As secrets threaten to explode and relationships face strain, Monday’s Days of Our Lives delivers an episode packed with suspense and emotional fallout. With Rafe hiding evidence, Ava on the run, and guilt haunting both Sarah and Alex, the stage is set for explosive revelations. Stay tuned to see who breaks first—and what truths come to light.