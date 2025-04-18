Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander Kiriakis Get His Revenge on Philip?

On Days of Our Lives this Friday, April 18, tensions soar as Xander Kiriakis vows revenge over Vivian Alamain’s explosive revelations. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez clashes with Vivian, and Rafe Hernandez confesses a relationship blunder that may cost him dearly.

Rafe, now realizing his mistake in assuming Jada Hunter was still involved with Shawn Brady, regrets his rash decision to sleep with Sami Brady. As he opens up to Sami, she tries to offer comfort, but Rafe fears he may have irreparably damaged his relationship with Jada.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the pressure mounts for Melinda Trask as Shawn and JJ Deveraux confront her in light of new developments in the EJ DiMera investigation. But the real fireworks ignite when Gabi comes face to face with Vivian. After spilling secrets to Philip Kiriakis, Vivian turns her attention to antagonizing Gabi—taunting her about her divorce from Stefan DiMera. What Gabi doesn’t know is that Vivian forged Stefan’s signature on the divorce papers and has kept his kidnapping under wraps—despite Stefan’s desire to reunite with Gabi.

Back at the Kiriakis household, Sarah Horton is rattled by news of Vivian’s letter forgery and its implications on her marriage. She plays innocent, pretending to be unaware of Philip’s involvement, and Philip appears to support her deception. But when Xander returns and uncovers the truth, his fury explodes. He’s ready to settle the score—with revenge squarely in his sights.

Advertisement

As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, Days of Our Lives promises a dramatic end to the week. With Xander plotting vengeance, Sarah tangled in a web of lies, and Vivian leaving chaos in her wake, Salem won’t know what hit it. Stay tuned for more twists ahead.