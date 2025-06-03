Ellen Pompeo Held By Cops For 1 Hour Over Bag of ‘Sunflower Seeds’, Here's What Happened

A Grey’s Anatomy star is sharing the details of her run-in with the Transportation Security Administration while boarding her flight recently. Ellen Pompeo revealed being ‘held for an hour’ to inspect a bag of organic sunflower seeds that she was carrying on the plane. The actress revealed how the bomb squad got involved in the surprising mess.

Advertisement

Ellen Pompeo is a master of many trades, and her recent detainment at an airport found the concerned police suspicious of an unexpected one. During a chat with Travel + Leisure, the 55-year-old opened up on an encounter from March this year, when she got stopped for carrying a bag of ‘probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy.’

While they were searching through her healthy snack, which also invited a check-in from the bomb squad, the star revealed thinking, “What is happening? Is this a joke?” While interested in even disposing of her ‘protein on the plane’, Ellen Pompeo was asked to hold on for the bomb squad inspection. However, she was let go after an hour, being told that the culprit was most likely a chemical on the unopened packaging of the fancy, organic sunflower seeds.

Almost missing her flight in the process, the actress was texting her PR person about the hilarity of the situation.

Advertisement

Ellen Pompeo is the woman behind one of the most beloved TV series of all time, where her character Dr. Meredith Grey has gone from an intern to a co-owner of the hospital in concert. In the offline space, she has become one of the highest-earning people in the small screen business and continues to make appearances in the long-running show, not wanting anyone to benefit from her hard work. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy wrapped up its 21st season in May, ending with another cliffhanger, as is the norm for the popular program, and promising an exciting return with Season 22 already confirmed for production.

ALSO READ: Grey’s Anatomy Actor FINALLY Watches Medical Drama After 20 Years; Find Out What She Thinks of It