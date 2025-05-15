Grey’s Anatomy Actor FINALLY Watches Medical Drama After 20 Years; Find Out What She Thinks of It

After two decades portraying Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy, Chandra Wilson is finally carving out time to watch the show that made her a household name. The actress recently opened up about her viewing experience—and why she’s just now ready to dive back in.

In a red carpet interview with PEOPLE ahead of the Disney 2025 Upfront presentation, Wilson, 55, shared that she began watching the series during the COVID-19 pandemic but only got as far as season 3 before returning to work. “I stopped, and then I haven’t gone back since,” she said. “So it’s time, right? I need to know what they’re talking about.”

Wilson and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) are the only two original cast members who still appear regularly on the show. Despite the years, Wilson says she has no intention of leaving, especially because she continues to love playing Bailey. “I enjoy bringing her to life. I enjoy people seeing different sides of her. I enjoy that her hair keeps changing all the time.”

Wilson also highlighted the show’s collaborative spirit and enduring energy. “It’s really exciting, and as long as they want us to do it, hey, we’ll be here to do it,” she added. With season 22 set to premiere in the fall and episode 450 approaching, Wilson says the team began marking the milestone last year.

Though she isn’t sure what season 22 will bring, Wilson is looking forward to continuing the journey with a cast and crew she calls family. “I’m always excited that we have the opportunity to keep these stories going forward,” she said. And maybe now, she’ll finally get to see for herself what all the fans have been watching for the last 20 years.

