Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Finale Ending Explained: Did Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Survive Explosion at the Hospital?

Grey’s Anatomy’s season 21 is filled with explosive twists and turns, literally. In the dramatic storyline, Jenna uses extreme measures to save her nine-year-old daughter. She forces Amelia to operate on her and threatens her with an explosive gas tank.

Meredith intervenes and tries to calm the situation down. Together, Meredith and Amelia save the nine-year-old's life. Jenna releases Amelia before the SWAT arrests her. But soon Richard and Kwan realized that Jenna may have accidentally released the dangerous gas.

Immediately, people were warned about the same. Meredith was seen outside the hospital as it dramatically exploded.

Now, elaborating on the season 21 conclusion, Meg Marinis, the showrunner, had a chat with Deadline. She was asked the reason why they decided to go with the explosion and who might be in danger.

She told the outlet, "Probably the last time we did an explosion, it was a fire at the end of Season 13, that’s the last one I can remember." Marinis added, “But the decision to do an explosion at the end, we loved the way we did it: that you think everybody is in peril the entire episode, and then everything seems okay, and then, in an old-school Grey’s way, we pull that rug from underneath everybody.”

Marinis told the outlet that, according to her, it will be very “fun” picking everything back up. She stated that it was the “best way” to end the show, where every individual’s life could be in danger.

The showrunner also stated that everyone was in the hospital except two individuals: Meredith and Ben. She also thought that Jo had left the hospital as she was on leave.

Marinis shared, “But if they weren’t outside the hospital, they’re there. Everybody is up for grabs, it’s fun.” She did not comment on whether any person was severely harmed after the explosion. The showrunner expressed that it was the “best cliffhanger, with the fans screaming at their TVs.”

