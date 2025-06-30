Is Silambarasan’s STR49 actually Vada Chennai 2? Vetrimaaran says ‘Dhanush is copyright holder of…’

All eyes have been on filmmaker Vetrimaaran regarding an update on the highly anticipated sequel to Vada Chennai, Vada Chennai 2. The film, which starred Dhanush back in 2018, was quite successful and was announced to be the first part of a planned trilogy.

Over the years, despite a lack of updates on the project, the filmmaker has recently cleared the air on any rumors associated with it.

Is Vetrimaaran turning Silambarasan TR’s STR49 into Vada Chennai 2?

In a recent video shared by the producers, Grass Root Film Company, filmmaker Vetrimaaran dismissed the buzz that his next film, STR49 with Silambarasan TR, was actually Vada Chennai 2.

He clarified that it was untrue and that STR49 would be set in the world of Vada Chennai, but is not its sequel. Vetrimaaran mentioned that, in fact, the copyright of the entire film, including plans for spin-offs, sequels, and prequels, lies in the hands of Dhanush alone.

Furthermore, he added that the Kuberaa actor willingly gave him the NOC for STR49 and did not take a single penny.

He said, “STR49 is set in the world of Vadachannai, but it's not Vada Chennai 2. As Dhanush is the copyright holder of Vadachannai film, I said that I'm making a film with Silambarasan TR in Vada Chennai world. Dhanush didn't even ask for a single rupee and said that he will give NOC. But there are many negative speculations that are going on with us.”

Vetrimaaran recalls Dhanush’s help during financial trouble

In the same video, the director spilled the beans on the kind of equation he shares with Dhanush and revealed how the latter has always been a close aide. Vetrimaaran recalled how he had recently faced financial trouble, and it was the actor who was the first to arrange finances for him.

The filmmaker said, “I didn't like the way the speculations were going between us. Dhanush will never disturb the creative flow of me. I got in financial trouble recently, Dhanush was the one who arranged the finance, as an advance from a producer.”

Vetrimaaran further went on to mention how Dhanush was fine with Silambarasan doing a film in the world of Vada Chennai.

In fact, even the Thug Life actor mentioned not wanting to ruin the bonding between the former duo and agreed to do either Vada Chennai sequel or a movie set in its world.

Vetrimaaran breaks silence on Vaadi Vaasal delay

In another interesting revelation, Vetrimaaran also spoke about his other anticipated film Vaadi Vaasal, starring Suriya. Recent reports suggested that the project had been delayed.

Shedding light on it, the director said "Vaadi Vaasal has been delayed due to writing, technical and safety measures. As Vaadi Vaasal was delaying, we met Silambarasan TR and everything everything fell in place within a few hours."

