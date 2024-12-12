Denis Villeneuve Set To Get Honored With Visionary Award At Palm Springs Film Festival: Know More HERE

Palm Springs International Film Festival is one of the highly acclaimed events in the film industry. With its next edition set to take place in January, it is Denis Villeneuve who will be celebrated largely.

Per reports, the director of Dune: Part Two will be receiving the Visionary Award at the festival's Film Awards section. The event, which is set to take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center, will be held from January 2 to 13, 2024.

As stated by the festival chairman, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, “Denis Villeneuve has once again pushed the boundaries of cinematic storytelling with Dune: Part Two. His visionary direction and unparalleled attention to detail have not only brought Frank Herbert’s epic saga to life but also set a new standard for what film can achieve.”

The statement by Chandi further addressed Denis Villeneuve’s work as a “true visual masterpiece," adding that it “transcends entertainment, immersing audiences in a universe where every frame” happens to be a testament to the artistry and innovation.

He continued that the Film Festival is honored to present the Blade Runner 2049 director with the Visionary Award.

This year, other honorees are Adrien Brody, who will be presented with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, along with Timothée Chalamet, who will be given the Chairman’s Award.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin will be given the Breakthrough Performance Award, Colman Domingo with the Spotlight Award, as well as Ariana Grande with a Rising Star Award.

Angelina Jolie too will be joining the list of honorees with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, while Nicole Kidman will be given the International Star Award, with Mikey Madison set to receive the Vanguard Award.

Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez will be given the Vanguard Award and Conclave an Ensemble Performance Award.

Besides Denis Villeneuve, the previous recipients of the Visionary Award are Alfonso Cuarón, Richard Linklater, Michel Hazanavicius, Tom McCarthy, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino.

