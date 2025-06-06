Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 5 Crushes Previous Netflix Records With 250 Million Impressions

The excitement for Stranger Things is not about to die down any time soon! At this year’s Netflix Tudum event, the fantasy series got a much-awaited update in the form of a 5th part release timeline confirmation. It was revealed that Stranger Things Season 5 will be released over three volumes spanning November to December 2025, and the announcement went absolutely viral, garnering over 250 million impressions.

The whopping number was an achievement for Netflix, which has never before seen such a globally positive response for a seasonal plan revelation. According the Variety, the OTT platform was able to reach the digit in just four days of unveiling its plans, making it a one-of-a-kind record in such a short span. The worldwide enthusiasm for the show is at an all-time high as viewers await one final look at the happenings of the Upside Down universe, which has entertained them for close to a decade.

Meanwhile, season 5 of Stranger Things promises another fun and interesting run for the residents of Hawkins. As more supernatural events take form, the children strengthen their goal to find and kill Vecna, who has been causing havoc in their lives. Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is under the scrutiny of the government, which is looking to hunt her down. A showdown is taking the forefront in the program, with fans on the edge of their seats!

The Netflix chart-topper has remained as one of the most-watched shows on the platform, with Adolescence taking over Stranger Things’ last season to become the 2nd on the list.

Watch the teaser clip for Stranger Things Season 5 below.

According to the announcement at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the three volumes of the upcoming series finale will take place like this:

VOL 1 — November 26, 5 pm PT

VOL 2 — December 25, aka Christmas, 5 pm PT

THE FINALE — December 3,1 aka New Year’s Eve, 5 pm PT

Some other releases that were teased at the 2025 Netflix TUDUM event include Wednesday season 2, One Piece Season 2, Squid Game season 3, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, and more.